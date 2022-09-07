New Community COVID Case Reported in Downtown Jing'an

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Wednesday, September 7.

The bad news is that the case was a community infection – an 11-year-old girl from outside the city who came to Shanghai for medical treatment.

She was staying at a Hanting Hotel on Moling Lu in downtown Jing'an District, and tested positive upon arrival.



The Hanting Hotel has been designated as a high-risk area, with a seven-day lockdown imposed, while a block formed by Zhejiang Zhong Lu, Guangdong Lu and Haikou Lu has become a medium-risk area.



In addition to the hotel, the girl had visited numerous places in Jing'an, Putuo and Huangpu districts, including the Children's Hospital of Shanghai on Luding Lu, a hair salon, several supermarkets and convenience stores, a restaurant, a shopping mall and a public toilet.

Shanghai residents advised not to travel...

The pro forma pre public holiday 'don't travel' advice has been issued by the goverment.

"During the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival holiday, residents are advised not to leave Shanghai or travel overseas, unless it is absolutely necessary," said Wu Qianyu, a senior official with the Shanghai Health Commission.

"The pandemic situation is not optimistic currently, both domestically and abroad," he added, seemingly unaware that the rest of the world has learned to live with it.

University cases in Beijing...

A small number of new COVID cases have emerged in Beijing, some of which have been linked to one of the capital’s university campuses.

Yesterday – Tuesday, September 6 – six new cases were recorded in Changping District. One of the cases had returned to the Changping campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology where the individual is a student.

The other five cases are classmates of the aforementioned individual.

The Beijing Information Office subsequently confirmed that all on-campus activities involving large gatherings would be suspended, including at the university's campuses in Changping, Chaoyang and Haidian districts.

As of press time, Beijing has seven high-risk areas and four mid-risk areas.

Guangdong COVID-19 update...

Guangdong Province reported a total of 58 cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, September 7.

Cases were found in the following cities:

40 in Shenzhen

6 in Jiangmen

4 in Guangzhou

2 in Foshan

1 in Huizhou

1 in Zhanjiang

In Shenzhen, lockdown measures imposed on six districts will only be eased after they report three consecutive days without an infection.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

