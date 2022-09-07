60 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

First up, thought we had forgotten brunch? Not likely! Click the link below to check out your options...



Now, on with the best of the rest...

Thursday

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl

One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Every Thu, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Chick' in the Blanket @ Yugo Grill

Thursdays sees Chick' in the Blanket – marinated chicken breast rolled in bacon and grilled to perfection – and a drink just RMB70 at the ever-popular Yugo Grill.



Every Thu, 11am-Late.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

BBQ Thursday @ Cages

Every Thursday, Cages rolls out its award-winning southern style BBQ!

Cages Jing’an: Starting from 5pm, they roll out their Southern Style BBQ featuring a selection of succulent smoked meats, Texas sliders and mouth-watering ribs.

Cages Huangpu: From noon until they sell out, treat yourself to an authentic Southern BBQ platter for only RMB188!

Every Thu, 5pm until they sell out Jing'an, 12 noon until they sell out Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Tomahawk Night @ Cotton's

Thursdays are Tomahawk Night at Cotton's, with a Tomahawk and Bottle of Wine going for RMB868.

Every Thu, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Tequila Thursdays @ Cantina Agave



It is 20% off tequila bottles and RMB40 a tequila shot every Thursday at Cantina Agave.

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Mojito Night @ El Santo



Unleash your Havana spirit at Mojito Night at El Santo, with free Mojitos from 6-7pm and then buy-one-get-one on into the night.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo.

B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Wine Down @ Pera

Every Thursday, head on down to Pera in Found 158 to enjoy buy-one-get-one on glasses of house wine.

Every Thu, 5.30pm-Late.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Friday



1st Anniversary Party @ Lounge by Topgolf



If you still haven't checked out Lounge by Topgolf, now is the time to swing by, with a month of first anniversary specials on offer.

To mark the milestone, Friday sees the Lounge throwing a big glow-themed party featuring guest performances and a DJ.

Tickets are just RMB158 which includes three drinks – house wine, house beer, selected cocktails or non-alcoholic drinks – as well as free minigolf, Swing Suite games and great prizes to giveaway.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to get yours now!

Fri Sep 9, 7pm-Late; RMB158.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.





Imagine Dragons vs Cold Play @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Sep 9, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill

Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for some delicious food, well-priced drinks and test the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Live DJ @ El Santo



Get your weekend started at El Santo, where ever Friday a live DJ gets the party going, and Coronas and Margaritas are buy-one-get-one from 5-8pm.



Every Fri, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Party Don't Stop: Reggae All-Vinyl Afterparty @ Yuyintang

For the fourth vinyl Friday in a row at YYT OG, Tou-JAM invites Shanghai Dancehall to bring some heat. Performing together since 2017, Shanghai Dancehall is a collective of DJs from around the world, bringing the most diverse sounds in reggae and dancehall to venues across China.

They'll all be spinning tunes on vinyl, from ska roots to reggae grooves, to dance-ready dancehall cuts. Your curators of these sounds, spinning genuine vinyl records, are DJ BO, Dubshottas, Kyle B and Skinny Brown (Popasuda).

Fri Sep 9, 10pm-2am; Free.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

BBQ Thursday @ Cages

Clock-off early from work and start the weekend right at Cages Huangpu! Every Friday from noon to 8pm, enjoy 50% off Budweiser, Goose Island IPA, house pour spirits, house wines and sparkling wine. They don't just do 'Happy Hour,' they do Happy Fridays!

Every Fri, 12 noon-8pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Friday-Sunday

Free House Pour @ Pera

Every Friday to Sunday, head on down to Pera in Found 158, order and main course between 5.30-8.30pm and get a house pour drink for free.

Every Fri-Sun, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Saturday



Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl

A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock at The Pearl, with happy hour from 6-8pm and the show starting at 8.30pm.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 10, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday Karaoke Night @ Cages Jing'an

Channel your inner super star and impress all your friends on stage at Cages every Saturday from 9:30pm. Head along with your mates, make your requests and sing like a true pop idol on stage! Whether you are a pop diva, rock star or rapper, pick your favorite tune and sing your heart out！

Every Sat, 9.30pm-Late.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre



Every Saturday and Sunday MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend! Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Every Sat & Sun, Sat 10am, Sun 11am; RMB35. Online.

Traditional English M9 Roast @ Crush

Only available on Saturday & Sunday, Crush Wine Bistro is serving up a special traditional English M9 roast with roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and Crush signature gravy, priced at RMB 350 per person.



Sat 11.30am-3pm, Sun available all day; RMB350.

Crush Wine Bistro, 819 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Changping Lu 陕西北路819号靠近昌平路.

Free Flow Margaritas & Corona @ Tacos El Paisa

Free flow Frozen Mezcal Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Every Sat & Sun, 1-3pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Sunday

Sober Company @ The ZUK Bar

Asia and World 50 Best Bars listed Sober Company is taking over The ZUK Bar at The Sukhothai Shanghai for one night only on 11 September. Mark the date for a Thai-inspired night presented by guest bartender Kazu and Chef Anchalee from The Sukhothai Shanghai!



Sun Sep 11, 5pm-Late.

The ZUK Bar, 1/F, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu 威海路380号1层, 近石门一路.

Uncaged Drag Show @ The Pearl

Things are going to get glitzy and glittering as some of Shanghai's finest drag divas are uncaged and unleashed for some high-kicking performances. Expect fabulousness.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Sep 11, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Monday



Pasta Night @ Vecinos



Monday night is Pasta Night at Vecinos, with 50% off on oodles of noodles.



Every Mon, 6-9pm.

Vecinos, 642 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Maoming Nan Lu 复兴中路642号, 近茂名南路.

Mojito Monday @ Cotton's

Monday sees buy-one-get-one on mojitos at both Cotton's. There are a whole load of fine and funky flavors to choose from, too.

Every Mon, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Monday Detox @ Viva!



After a heavy weekend partying with friends, Viva! have prepared Monday cleansing deal with any salad or vegetarian dish half price. Head on over and try their Grilled Mediterranean Veggies or a Burrata Salad at 50% off.

Every Mon, 6-9pm.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Get Smashed @ Cages

Homemade burger buns, a signature blend of chuck roll and brisket ground in-house, juicy, delicious, and covered in melted cheese. All day, every Monday, enjoy Cages Double Smash Up Burger with French Fries and a pint of Budweiser or soft drink for only RMB50!

Every Mon, 4pm-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

All Day Happy Hour & Taco Deal @ Tacolicious

Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

50% Off Meatless Monday @ Carrot & Cleaver

Everything is half price for Meatless Monday at sustainability-focused, plant-based, vegan-friendly, conscious consumption eatery Carrot & Cleaver.

Every Mon, 11.30am-7.30pm.

Carrot & Cleaver, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城1楼, 近西康路.

Margarita Mondays @ Cantina Agave



It is RMB45 Margartias all day, all night, all Monday at Cantina Agave .

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Lobster & Prawn Roll @ Bull & Claw



Lobster & Prawn Rolls are just RMB98 every Monday at The Bull & Claw. Scan the QR to book now.

Every Mon, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

¥158 Free Flow Monday @ El Santo

Quite the deal at El Santo on Mondays: Four hours of free flow Nachos, Corona and Frozen Margaritas from 5-9pm for just RMB158.

Every Mon, 5-9pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

50% Off @ Pera



Every Monday and Tuesday, head on down to Found 158 to enjoy delicious Turkish, Middle Eastern and Indian food at 50% off on in Pera.

Every Mon & Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Tuesday

We Love the 2010s Quiz @ The Camel x Smokehouse



This week's themed quiz at The Camel is a We Love the 2010s Quiz. What do you remember of this most recent of decades?

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Sep 13, 7pm; Free.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill

Tuesdays at Yugo Grill sees their famous kebab just RMB98, and that comes with your choice of drink.



Every Tue, 11am-Late.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

BOGO Francesinha @ Viva!



Every Tuesday this Viva! best seller is buy-one-get-one, and comes with an imported draft Portuguese beer Super Bock. Have you ever tried this speciality dish from the city of Oporto? You haven’t? You won’t regret it. The Francesinha is the King of Sandwiches!

Every Tue, 6-10pm.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Burger Night @ Crush

Every Tuesday Crush serves up its dry aged M3 wagyu burger and hand cut fries, paired with either a glass of 2009 Domaine Fond Mouiroux Beaujolais or a Beast of the East Summer Ale, all for just RMB100.

Every Tue, 5pm-Close.

Crush Wine Bistro, 819 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Changping Lu 陕西北路819号靠近昌平路.

Hot Tuesday @ Cages



Hot Tuesdays sees six wings with any Cages signature sauce yours for just RMB30.



Every Tue, 4pm-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

BBQ Burger & Beer @ Cotton's

Every Tuesday sees Cotton's famous BBQ Burger plus an Asahi Beer going for just RMB100 at either of their stunning villa venues.

Every Tue, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Steak Fries @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is slinging steak fries for just RMB138 every Tuesday. Scan the QR to get yer meat fix.

Every Tue, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

50% Off @ Pera



Every Monday and Tuesday, head on down to Found 158 to enjoy delicious Turkish and Indian food at 50% off on in Pera.

Every Mon & Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Taco Tuesday @ Cantina Agave



How is this for an unbeatable Taco Tuesday deal – RMB100 all-you-can-eat tacos at Cantina Agave from 5-10.30pm.

Every Tue, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine. Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while Logan comes up with a cocktail to match, and the combo is yours to enjoy for just RMB95.

Every Tue, 6pm-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo

Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20. Details on the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Tue, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Taquiza Tuesday @ Tacos El Paisa



Taquiza Tuesday at El Paisa sees three hours of all-you-can-eat on all tacos for just RMB148 – mix and match your favorites from the full menu. As if that was not enough, it is also buy-one-get-one on Frozen Mezcal Margaritas!

Every Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Ancestral Tuesday @ La Mezcaleria



Get to know the oldest of old school mezcal with ancestral mezcal deals at La Mezcaleria every Tuesday, with Sacapalabras Marteño and Tobasiche RMB888 per bottle, RMB300 per 250 ml bottle or RMB58 per glass.

Every Tues, 5.30pm-Late.

La Mezcaleria, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Wednesday

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl plays host to Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Sep 14, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill

This is one you really want to take advantage of at Yugo Grill. Every Wednesday their Cevapi and Valter Kebabs are buy-one-get-one, and they stake a very serious claim to the best kebabs in the city.



Every Tue, 11am-Late.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The Master Showcase @ Hakkasan

This week’s The Masters Showcase at Hakkasan features Beverage Manager Matthew Hall showcasing Diplomatico Rum, with a welcome drink from 7:30pm, tasting and masterclass 8-9pm, followed by an evening of Diplomatico cocktails 9pm to late.

Wed Sep 14, Masterclass 8-9pm, Cocktail Specials 9pm-Late; Free, RSVP required.

Hakkasan, 5/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号5楼, 近南京东路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Oyster Wednesday @ Cotton's

It's Oyster Wednesday at Cotton's with half a dozen Tarbouriech going for RMB280, half a dozen Krystale for RMB180 and half a dozen Fanny Bay for RMB120.

Every Wed, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Fried Chicken Wednesday @ Crush

Head to Crush on Wednesdays for two day, 12 spice buttermilk brined chicken that is then smoked, sous vide to succuelent tenderness and fried to perfection and served with summer slaw and Tennessee hot sauce. There are only a limited amount available, so book ahead.

Every Wed, 5pm-Close.

Crush Wine Bistro, 819 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Changping Lu 陕西北路819号靠近昌平路.

Food & Drink Deals @ Viva!



It's deal after deal at Viva! on a Wednesday, with Bifana pork stew sandwiches going for RMB25, Andre is Cubano?! roast pork sandwiches for RMB50 and French Fries just RMB1 with a drink. Speaking of drink, Portuguese beer Super Bock starts at just RMB15.

Every Wed, 6-10pm.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Ladies' Night @ Vecinos



Wednesday night is Ladies' Night at Vecinos, with buy-one-get-one on Sangria.



Every Wed, 6-11.30pm.

Vecinos, 642 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Maoming Nan Lu 复兴中路642号, 近茂名南路.

Buy One Pizza Get One for ¥8 @ Cages



Buy a pizza at Cages on a Wednesday and get a second one of equal or less value for just RMB8.



Every Wed, 4pm-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Burrito Wednesday @ Cantina Agave



Wednesdays at Cantina Agave sees any Burrito for just RMB50.

Every Wed, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Steak Night @ Pera



Steak Night at Pera sees Beef Steak going for just RMB88. Get stuck into a 300 gram Turkish tenderlion with rice and vegetables, and maybe enjoy a sheesha afterwards (see below).

Every Wed, 5.30pm-Late.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Loaded Wednesday @ Tacolicious

Loaded Wednesdays at Tacolicious sees their signature Loaded Fries – crisp golden fries loaded with nacho cheese sauce, mayonnaise and a generous portion of the topping of your choice – with any two beers for just RMB88 and any two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Wed, 11am-Close, Taco Deal 5-9pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Beef Wellington Wednesday @ Bull & Claw



It's Beef Wellington Wednesday every hump day with the delicious dish just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Buy 1 Get 1 Smash Burgers @ The Camel

Burger Night at The Camel x Smokehouse sees buy-one-get-one on their famous Smash Burgers.

Every Wed, 5-10pm.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Sheesha Night @ Pera



Every Wednesday and Thursday, head on down to Pera in Found 158 to enjoy Sheesha for RMB88 and Special Fruit Sheesha for RMB120.

Every Wed & Thu, 5.30pm-Late.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Like to Promote an Event?



That's Shanghai has begun posting an events list every day of the week, with this bumper one compiled once weekly. Want to make sure all your events are listed? Click the link below to find out how.

