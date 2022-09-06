New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

A small number of new COVID cases have emerged in Beijing, some of which have been linked to one of the capital’s university campuses.

On September 5, one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in Fengtai district. The individual was already under quarantine observation.

Today (September 6), six new cases have been recorded in Changping district. One of the cases had returned to the Changping campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology (北京化工大学) where the individual is a student.

The other five cases are classmates of the aforementioned individual.

At the 393rd Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was confirmed that all on-campus activities involving large gatherings would be suspended, including at the university's campuses in Changping, Chaoyang and Haidian districts.

As of press time, Beijing has seven high-risk areas and four mid-risk areas.

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京发布]

