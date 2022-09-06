  1. home
  2. Articles

New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 6, 2022

0 0

A small number of new COVID cases have emerged in Beijing, some of which have been linked to one of the capital’s university campuses. 

On September 5, one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in Fengtai district. The individual was already under quarantine observation. 

Today (September 6), six new cases have been recorded in Changping district. One of the cases had returned to the Changping campus of Beijing University of Chemical Technology (北京化工大学) where the individual is a student. 

The other five cases are classmates of the aforementioned individual. 

At the 393rd Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was confirmed that all on-campus activities involving large gatherings would be suspended, including at the university's campuses in Changping, Chaoyang and Haidian districts. 

As of press time, Beijing has seven high-risk areas and four mid-risk areas. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京发布]

Beijing Covid-19

more news

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Beijing reported three new cases of COVID-19 on August 31.

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

Beijing recorded three new local cases, as well as one asymptomatic case on August 15.

How Folk Music United Post-COVID-19 Beijing

What the Folk, a folk music night in Beijing that helped post-COVID Beijing slowly recover its great nightlife and music scene.

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory to Enter Certain Places in Beijing

Rule changes were announced at the latest press conference by the Beijing Information Office.

COVID News: 3 Cases, 2 High-Risk Areas, Trains to Beijing Running

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

377 COVID Cases in Beijing Since June 9

The latest outbreak has been linked to two venues of Heaven Supermarket Bar.

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

Cases in the latest outbreak were first recorded on June 9.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Cigars, Coffins & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

Can Veganism Become Big Business in China?

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

8 Amazing October Holiday Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

New Beijing COVID Cases Linked to University

PHIMED – Raising the Bar in Shanghai Health Care

PHIMED – Raising the Bar in Shanghai Health Care

Leaving Beijing for Mid-Autumn? Remember These Travel Rules

Leaving Beijing for Mid-Autumn? Remember These Travel Rules

WATCH: Earthquake Rocks Sichuan Province, 65 Confirmed Deaths

WATCH: Earthquake Rocks Sichuan Province, 65 Confirmed Deaths

65 Million People Currently Under Lockdown in China

65 Million People Currently Under Lockdown in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives