Leaving Beijing for Mid-Autumn? Remember These Travel Rules

Holidays are upon us with a 3-day weekend approaching (Saturday, September 10-Monday, September 12). If you’ve traveled outside of Beijing recently, you’ll likely be familiar with the rules for leaving and returning to the city.

But, just in case you’re not, below are the rules you need to know.

Leaving Beijing

Your Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝)...

… must be normal.

Traveling by Train

All railway stations and high-speed rail stations require passengers to present a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 72 hours.

Traveling by Plane

All passengers must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

If you’re entering either Capital International or Daxing Airport (let’s say you just want to drop someone off and say goodbye), you need a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 72 hours.

Remember…

… to always check the rules for arriving in your destination in advance.

Returning to Beijing

You must have a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours and a normal Beijing Health Kit to return to Beijing.

You must then take another test between 24 and 72 hours after arriving in the capital.

You may get a pop-up window on your Beijing Health Kit either prior to or after arriving in Beijing. If that’s the case, click the link below for advice on how to get your Health Kit back to normal.

READ MORE: How to Get Rid of That Beijing Health Kit Pop-up Window

After arriving in Beijing, you should report to your residential community. Furthermore, within the first seven days of arrival, you should avoid the following:

Gatherings

Traveling to public places where large crowds of people are likely to gather

Visiting friends and relatives

Using public transport

Buying medicine in-person at a pharmacy, if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Happy travels!

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京青年报]

