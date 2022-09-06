  1. home
65 Million People Currently Under Lockdown in China

By Ned Kelly, September 6, 2022

There are currently 33 cities in China under partial or full static management (read: lockdown) due to COVID outbreaks, with more than 65 million citizens affected, according to state media source Caixin.

The cities include seven provincial capitals and one municipality.

All residents in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, have been requested to stay at home since September 1.

Elsewhere in Sichuan, Malkang and Xichang in Aba Prefecture are also under static management.

Xining, capital of neighboring Qinghai Province, has announced a work from home order.

And while Xinjiang capital Urumqi lifted its citywide lockdown on August 23, medium-risk and high-risk areas in the city remain under static management. 

Sanya, the popular tourist destination on the southern island province of Hainan, is still under 'temporary' static management. That started back on August 6.

Both Dalian and Xiuyan County in Liaoning Province implemented static management in late August, as did Luquan District in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province.

And finally, just yesterday in Shenzhen health authorities announced that the lockdown measures imposed on the districts of Futian, Longgang, Luohu, Yantian, Bao’an and Nanshan – originally set to end at midnight on Sunday, September 4 – will only be eased after they report three consecutive days without an infection.

