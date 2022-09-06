Zero New COVID Cases, 65 Million People Under Lockdown

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, September 6.

It is the second day in a row no cases have been reported. Fingers crossed for the hatrick tomorrow.

33 Chinese cities under COVID control...

There are currently 33 cities in China under partial or full static management (read: lockdown) due to COVID outbreaks, with more than 65 million citizens affected, according to state media source Caixin.



The cities include seven provincial capitals and one municipality.

All residents in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, have been requested to stay at home since September 1.

Elsewhere in Sichuan, Malkang and Xichang in Aba Prefecture are also under static management.

Xining, capital of neighboring Qinghai Province, has announced a working from home order.

And while Xinjiang capital Urumqi lifted its citywide lockdown on August 23, medium-risk and high-risk areas in the city remain under static management.

Sanya, a popular tourist destination on the southern island province of Hainan, is still under 'temporary' static management. That started back on August 6.



Both Dalian and Xiuyan County in Liaoning Province implemented static management in late August, as did Luquan District in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province.

And then, of course, there is Shenzhen...

Shenzhen lockdowns extended ...

Yesterday, Shenzhen health authorities announced that the lockdown measures imposed on the districts of Futian, Longgang, Luohu, Yantian, Bao’an and Nanshan – originally set to end at midnight on Sunday, September 4 – will only be eased after they report three consecutive days without an infection.



Meanwhile, even those subdistricts that have not reported any cases of COVID-19 in the last three days are still prohibiting outside visitors.

KTVs, cinemas, gyms, pool and mahjong halls, internet cafes, bars, escape rooms, massage parlors, and swimming pools all remain closed, while schools and training centers will continue with online classes.

Guangdong Province reported a total of 58 cases of COVID-19 this morning, Tuesday, September 6.

Cases were found in the following cities:

36 in Shenzhen

10 in Jiangmen

8 in Guangzhou

4 in Huizhou

While 36 cases in Shenzhen may sound bad, that is down from 71 the day before, a decrease of almost 50%.

So things seem to be moving in the right direction down south.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



