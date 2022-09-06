  1. home
  2. Articles

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

By Ned Kelly, September 6, 2022

0 0

It may not have wreaked the havoc its 'super typhoon' moniker might have suggested, but Hinnamnor still managed to cause some major travel mafan.

The typhoon finally pulled up alongside Shanghai – 300 kilometers off the coast in the East China Sea – at around 2pm yesterday, Monday, September 5, with heavy rainstorms forcing more than 700 flights to be cancelled at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports, while many more were delayed.

As well as numerous domestic flight routes, services from Shanghai to Japan, South Korea and North America were severely affected.

And it wasn't just Shanghai's two major airports feeling the typhoon wrath; in neighboring Zhejiang, airports in Ningbo, Wenzhou, Taizhou and Zhoushan all saw a disruption in services.

Shanghai also grounded ferry services, and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas.

China’s National Meteorological Center, which issued a yellow typhoon warning, told ships to return to port and take shelter from the storm.

Super typhoon Hinnamnor is now continuing its path north in the East China Sea – keep track of super of it by clicking the link below:

READ MORE: How to Track Typhoons Hitting China on WeChat and Web

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Super Typhoon typhoon

more news

Zero New COVID Cases, Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos

Zero New COVID Cases, Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

How super is super?

Level Three Emergency Response for Incoming Typhoon Ma-on

Typhoon Ma-on has arrived in Guangdong!

Typhoon Ma-on Warning Issued for Guangzhou, Shenzhen

The ninth typhoon of the year is set to hit Guangdong on Thursday.

Typhoon Mulan Heading for Guangdong and Hainan

Typhoon Mulan is heading towards Guangdong and Hainan.

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Your weekly round-up of the hottest news in Shenzhen.

Typhoon Songda to Bring Wind, Rain... and Cooler Weather

A pleasure to be acquainted, Sonda.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Cigars, Coffins & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

Shanghai's Biggest Heist by China's Most Charming Gangster

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

Can Veganism Become Big Business in China?

25 Years of That's: That's Magazine September 2022 Issue

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Zero New COVID Cases, Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos

Zero New COVID Cases, Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos

PHIMED – Raising the Bar in Shanghai Health Care

PHIMED – Raising the Bar in Shanghai Health Care

Can Veganism Become Big Business in China?

Can Veganism Become Big Business in China?

Shenzhen Adjusts Lockdown Rules, Cases in Guangzhou

Shenzhen Adjusts Lockdown Rules, Cases in Guangzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives