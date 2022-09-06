Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

It may not have wreaked the havoc its 'super typhoon' moniker might have suggested, but Hinnamnor still managed to cause some major travel mafan.



The typhoon finally pulled up alongside Shanghai – 300 kilometers off the coast in the East China Sea – at around 2pm yesterday, Monday, September 5, with heavy rainstorms forcing more than 700 flights to be cancelled at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports, while many more were delayed.

As well as numerous domestic flight routes, services from Shanghai to Japan, South Korea and North America were severely affected.

And it wasn't just Shanghai's two major airports feeling the typhoon wrath; in neighboring Zhejiang, airports in Ningbo, Wenzhou, Taizhou and Zhoushan all saw a disruption in services.

Shanghai also grounded ferry services, and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas.

China’s National Meteorological Center, which issued a yellow typhoon warning, told ships to return to port and take shelter from the storm.



Super typhoon Hinnamnor is now continuing its path north in the East China Sea – keep track of super of it by clicking the link below:

