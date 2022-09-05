  1. home
  2. Articles

8 Amazing October Holiday Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, September 5, 2022

0 0

8-Day Tiger Leaping Gorge & Hidden Paradise Yubeng Village

Tiger-1.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

While most people have heard of Yunnan's famed Tiger Leaping Gorge, Yubeng Village is more of a hidden gem. Situated at the foot of the sacred Meili Snow Mountain Range, for hundreds of years it lay undiscovered simply due to how inaccessible it was from the outside world.

Tiger-2.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

It remains secluded to this day, a whole day trek from the closest paved road, and therein lays its appeal – one of isolated, unspoiled majesty. This trip takes in stunning hikes, to and from Tiger Leaping Gorge, Yubeng Village and Lijiang, as well as discovering the rich culture and colors of this remarkable part of Yunnan.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Amazing Guizhou Tour

1724379249.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Arriving in Guiyang, famous for its leek dishes and sour and spicy foods, you'll then head to Huangguoshu Falls, China’s largest and arguably its most beautiful waterfall.

640.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

The trip also takes in remote areas with stunning scenery that only those in the know can reach, as well as visiting the largest Miao village in the world. Eat with the local people, and try many amazing dishes that you can only find in this part of China. 

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour

556201525.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle the ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces – just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Spectacular Mount Tianzhu & Haven Lake Villa

_20220905103659.jpg

Tianzhu Mountain Scenic Area is one of the three famous mountains in Anhui, and offers an exquisite natural landscape which is both highly unique and majestic. Tianzhu also provides us with a sanctuary from the crowds during the National Day holiday. 

Enjoy an amazing villa hotel package by the hidden alpine Alchemy Lake at an altitude of 1,100 meters. It is said that Zuo Ci, a famous Taoist scholar in the late Eastern Han Dynasty, once collected medicines for his alchemy here, and his furnace is still there to this day. Surrounded by fog in the morning, or after the rain when the sky is clear, the lake is truly reminiscent of a fairyland.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Changsha, ‘Avatar Mountain’ Zhangjiajie & Glass Bridge

549984060.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge – walk it if you dare! – and Hunan provincial capital Changsha, where you can do a little Chairman Mao tourism.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Beautiful Nature South Anhui

Anhui.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jixi, part of the ancient Huizhou area, is a heavenly space surrounded by mountains, forests and green fields ideal for a vacation immersed in quiet natural beauty. Hike the Zhangshan Grand Canyon, with its winding cliffs, silver waterfalls, crystal-clear streams, pools and springs to swim in, all surrounded by bamboo and pine forests.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Gouqi Island Getaway

1842002623.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Watch the sunrise over mountains and set over an abandoned village; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

For More Information Click Here 

3-Day Stunning Yellow Mountain & Hot Springs Resort

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than staying in a hot springs resort and soaking yourself in its pools?

For More Information Click Here

Like to Promote a Travel Deal?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

China Travel Deals

more news

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Cigars, Coffins & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

Shanghai's Biggest Heist by China's Most Charming Gangster

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

25 Years of That's: That's Magazine September 2022 Issue

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shenzhen Adjusts Lockdown Rules, Cases in Guangzhou

Shenzhen Adjusts Lockdown Rules, Cases in Guangzhou

8 Amazing October Holiday Trips to Take Around China

8 Amazing October Holiday Trips to Take Around China

Zero COVID Cases Reported for 1st Time in 4 Days

Zero COVID Cases Reported for 1st Time in 4 Days

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives