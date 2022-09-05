8 Amazing October Holiday Trips to Take Around China

8-Day Tiger Leaping Gorge & Hidden Paradise Yubeng Village

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

While most people have heard of Yunnan's famed Tiger Leaping Gorge, Yubeng Village is more of a hidden gem. Situated at the foot of the sacred Meili Snow Mountain Range, for hundreds of years it lay undiscovered simply due to how inaccessible it was from the outside world.

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

It remains secluded to this day, a whole day trek from the closest paved road, and therein lays its appeal – one of isolated, unspoiled majesty. This trip takes in stunning hikes, to and from Tiger Leaping Gorge, Yubeng Village and Lijiang, as well as discovering the rich culture and colors of this remarkable part of Yunnan.

8-Day Amazing Guizhou Tour





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Arriving in Guiyang, famous for its leek dishes and sour and spicy foods, you'll then head to Huangguoshu Falls, China’s largest and arguably its most beautiful waterfall.



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

The trip also takes in remote areas with stunning scenery that only those in the know can reach, as well as visiting the largest Miao village in the world. Eat with the local people, and try many amazing dishes that you can only find in this part of China.

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle the ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces – just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

4-Day Spectacular Mount Tianzhu & Haven Lake Villa

Tianzhu Mountain Scenic Area is one of the three famous mountains in Anhui, and offers an exquisite natural landscape which is both highly unique and majestic. Tianzhu also provides us with a sanctuary from the crowds during the National Day holiday.

Enjoy an amazing villa hotel package by the hidden alpine Alchemy Lake at an altitude of 1,100 meters. It is said that Zuo Ci, a famous Taoist scholar in the late Eastern Han Dynasty, once collected medicines for his alchemy here, and his furnace is still there to this day. Surrounded by fog in the morning, or after the rain when the sky is clear, the lake is truly reminiscent of a fairyland.

4-Day Changsha, ‘Avatar Mountain’ Zhangjiajie & Glass Bridge



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge – walk it if you dare! – and Hunan provincial capital Changsha, where you can do a little Chairman Mao tourism.

4-Day Beautiful Nature South Anhui



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Jixi, part of the ancient Huizhou area, is a heavenly space surrounded by mountains, forests and green fields ideal for a vacation immersed in quiet natural beauty. Hike the Zhangshan Grand Canyon, with its winding cliffs, silver waterfalls, crystal-clear streams, pools and springs to swim in, all surrounded by bamboo and pine forests.

3-Day Gouqi Island Getaway



Image via Dragon Adventures

Watch the sunrise over mountains and set over an abandoned village; chill on the beautiful beach and have a bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners. Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

3-Day Stunning Yellow Mountain & Hot Springs Resort



Image via Dragon Adventures



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui Province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above. And what better way to enjoy its majesty than staying in a hot springs resort and soaking yourself in its pools?

