Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

Another day, another COVID-19 update. Hang on in there Shenzhen!

Shenzhen

Shenzhen reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on September 3, the first increase in numbers in two days after 87 cases were discovered on both September 1 and 2.

Seventy-nine of said cases were discovered in isolation, four in key screening and six in community screening.

Sixty-nine of the COVID-19 patients were symptomatic and 20 were asymptomatic.

Futian district continues to be the worst affected area, with a total of 28 cases yesterday. Twenty-one cases were found in Longhua district, 20 in Luohu district, eight in Nanshan district, five in both Yantian and Longgang districts and one in both Bao’an and Dapeng New districts.

At midnight on September 3, Shenzhen implemented full lockdown measures in Futian, Luohu, Longgang, Nanshan, Bao'an and Longhua districts.

The two-day lockdown is set to end before midnight on September 5.

As of press time, there has been no official update on whether the lockdown will be extended, but with the increase in cases, we're not holding our breath.

Guangzhou

On September 3 Guangzhou discovered four cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The fall marks a 50% decrease in the number of infections in the city between September 2 and 3.

All of the cases were symptomatic.

Guangzhou Metro’s official Weibo account announced yesterday that passengers in Haizhu and Panyu districts would no longer need to present a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours to take the metro.



