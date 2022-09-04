  1. home
  2. Articles

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

By Lars James Hamer, September 4, 2022

0 0

Another day, another COVID-19 update. Hang on in there Shenzhen!

Shenzhen

Shenzhen reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on September 3, the first increase in numbers in two days after 87 cases were discovered on both September 1 and 2. 

Seventy-nine of said cases were discovered in isolation, four in key screening and six in community screening. 

Sixty-nine of the COVID-19 patients were symptomatic and 20 were asymptomatic. 

Futian district continues to be the worst affected area, with a total of 28 cases yesterday. Twenty-one cases were found in Longhua district, 20 in Luohu district, eight in Nanshan district, five in both Yantian and Longgang districts and one in both Bao’an and Dapeng New districts. 

At midnight on September 3, Shenzhen implemented full lockdown measures in Futian, Luohu, Longgang, Nanshan, Bao'an and Longhua districts.

The two-day lockdown is set to end before midnight on September 5. 

As of press time, there has been no official update on whether the lockdown will be extended, but with the increase in cases, we're not holding our breath. 

We will provide an update in due course. 

Guangzhou

On September 3 Guangzhou discovered four cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The fall marks a 50% decrease in the number of infections in the city between September 2 and 3. 

All of the cases were symptomatic.

Guangzhou Metro’s official Weibo account announced yesterday that passengers in Haizhu and Panyu districts would no longer need to present a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours to take the metro.

640-4-.jpeg

The official announcement on Weibo. 



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Guangzhou Shenzhen Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Guangdong COVID Update: Shenzhen Lockdown

Guangdong COVID Update: Shenzhen Lockdown

Shenzhen locks down six districts, no one in or out.

Zero New COVID Cases, Lockdown in Shenzhen

Zero New COVID Cases, Lockdown in Shenzhen

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Your weekly round-up of the hottest news in Shenzhen.

Latest Shenzhen COVID Rules & List of Venue Closures

The city has implemented strict COVID-19 control measures.

COVID-19: Shenzhen Cases, Travel to Macao Update

Cases in Shenzhen and Macao as well as an update on travel to the SAR from the mainland.

The Dead Require Negative COVID Test in Shenzhen

Screenshots of a funeral home stating COVID-19 tests for the deceased should be provided have been shared online.

‘Normalized’ COVID Testing Trialed in Guangzhou

The move is the first time 'normalized' testing has been used in Guangzhou and could signal a change in the country's COVID-19 prevention policy.

COVID Update: Cases Down in Guangzhou, One in Shenzhen

Guangzhou has seen a decrease in COVID-19 numbers for the second time this week, while Shenzhen reports 26 imported cases from Hong Kong.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Cigars, Coffins & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

Shanghai's Biggest Heist by China's Most Charming Gangster

Futian and Luohu Districts Lockdown After 11 City-wide Cases

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

Guangzhou, Shenzhen COVID-19 Update

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

1 New COVID Case, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor to Hit This Evening

Guangdong COVID Update: Shenzhen Lockdown

Guangdong COVID Update: Shenzhen Lockdown

3 New COVID Cases, Panic Buying as Chengdu Goes Into Lockdown

3 New COVID Cases, Panic Buying as Chengdu Goes Into Lockdown

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives