6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest. Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Caojiawu Village



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This autumn, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat! Over the past five years, Yoga for Life has brought over 550 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain views, an outdoor swimming pool, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, water streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Their hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.



These retreats are among the most popular English language retreat programs in China, led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La. Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

Anji Mountains Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat: Guanyin Tang Village



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's fifth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang village for October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat since 2018.

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's fifth summer visiting Anji Mountain for Yoga & Mindfulness Retreats. It has become a ritual... visit the mountain in its full vividness; taste the fruits of a harsh winter; swim in clean mountain water; immerse in fresh light; awe at the sacredness of the mountains; and become at one with nature.

Home for the three-day retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.



5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages, exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics. On this seven-day tour you'll travel through the vast desert and plateau, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]