New Case in Tongzhou, But No More Community Transmission For Now

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 2, 2022

A new confirmed case of COVID-19 has been detected in Tongzhou district, Beijing. However, the individual was already under quarantine observation when the positive test result was returned. 

No new cases of community transmission have been detected. 

The individual had returned from outside of Beijing on August 30, and was declared as a close contact the following day. Yesterday (September 1), the individual’s nucleic acid test came back positive. 

As of press time, Beijing has six high-risk areas and three mid-risk areas. 

New anti-epidemic measures have been imposed on some areas of the Chinese mainland where cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise. This includes Guangdong, where parts of Guangzhou and Shenzhen have undergone lockdown measures…

READ MORE: Guangdong Update: 87 Cases in Shenzhen, 5 in Guangzhou

… and Sichuan provincial capital Chengdu, where all residents have been told to, in principle, stay at home. 

READ MORE: Panic Buying in Chengdu as City Goes Into Lockdown

A number of readers have told That’s that they have received a pop-up window (弹窗) on the Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝), including those who have travel history to Tianjin and Guangdong. Click the link below to find out how to get rid of it. 

READ MORE: How to Get Rid of That Beijing Health Kit Pop-up Window

Remember that to enter Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland, you need a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours, and undergo a further test between 24 and 72 hours after arrival; you also need your Beijing Health Kit to be normal. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@百姓关注]

New Case in Tongzhou, But No More Community Transmission For Now

