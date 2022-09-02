Guangdong Update: 87 Cases in Shenzhen, 5 in Guangzhou

COVID-19 cases keep rising across the province, Shenzhen has seen an increase in numbers once again (87 confirmed cases on September 1) but there is good news for their Guangzhou counterparts, as the number of infections slowed slighty (five confirmed cases on September 1).

Elsewhere in the province, Foshan reported one symptomatic case and Dongguan and Jieyang both announced one asymptomatic case.



Shenzhen

Shenzhen has added 87 new positive cases.

Seventy-nine cases were found in isolated personnel, five in key personnel screening, one through active consultation and two in community testing.



There were 50 confirmed cases of symptomatic and 37 asymptomatic infected patients.



Thirty-nine cases were found in Futian district, 21 in Luohu district, 15 in Longgang district, eight in Nanshan district, two in Longhua distrct and one in both Bao’an and Yantian districts.

Futian, Luohu, Bao'an and Nanshan all remain under partial lockdown.

READ MORE: Quarantine Required for Shenzhen to Guangzhou Travelers

Guangzhou

Five cases were confirmed in Guangzhou yesterday (September 1).

Two of the cases were symptomatic and two cases were asymptomatic, one of the five cases was a previous asymptomatic case that was upgraded to symptomatic.

One symptomatic case and one asymptomatic were discovered at the epicenter of the most recent outbreak, Haizhu district’s Longfeng Street.

The other symptomatic and asymptomatic cases were in Panyu district’s Dashi Street and Tianhe district’s Chebei Road, respectfully.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]