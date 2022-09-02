1 New COVID Case, Chengdu Goes Into Lockdown

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 0 local asymptomatic case this morning, Friday, September 2.

The local case tested positive during central quarantine.

Chengdu goes into lockdown...

Chengdu, capital of West China's Sichuan Province, entered a citywide lockdown as of 6pm yesterday, September 1.

All residents should, in principle, stay at home, but one member per household is permitted to leave once per day to buy essential goods, provided they have proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 24 hours.

Three rounds of mass testing are taking place until September 4.

Between August 25 and August 31, Chengdu recorded a total of 766 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Authorities say the outbreak can be traced to around 20 different chains of infection. The city has 198 high-risk areas and 193 mid-risk, as of press time.

The lockdown set off mass panic-buying in markets and supermarkets, with pictures circulating online of people scrambling to buy essentials, as well as cars stocked with food and other items.

87 cases in Shenzhen...



Shenzhen has added 87 new positive cases, of which 50 were symptomatic and 37 asymptomatic.

The city's Futian, Luohu, Bao'an and Nanshan districts all remain under partial lockdown.

5 cases in Guangzhou...

Five cases were confirmed in Guangzhou yesterday, September 1. Two of the cases were symptomatic, two cases asymptomatic, and one a previous asymptomatic case that was upgraded to symptomatic.

Enter stage left: Foshan, Dongguan and Jieyang...

Elsewhere in the Guangdong Province, Foshan reported one symptomatic case, and Dongguan and Jieyang one asymptomatic case each.

We've said it before and we'll say it again – avoid all travel to Guangdong if you can.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

