WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out During Show at Universal Studios Beijing

A video has circulated online showing a brawl among audience members during a show at Universal Studios in Universal Beijing Resort.

The incident was filmed by an audience member on August 30 during the WaterWorld Stunt Show – a popular spectacle featuring “perilous plunges” and “jumping jet-skiers.”

The brawl appeared to be an argument among audience members over seating. At the beginning, a scuffle can be seen among a group of people, resulting in one individual being pushed to the ground.

A male dressed in black then runs toward the group and assaults another individual, pushing him to the ground.

Watch the video below:





SINA News reports that those involved were then escorted out of the venue, after which the show continued as normal.

It’s not the first time an incident caught on video at Universal Beijing Resort has gone viral.

Back in September 2021, a guest at the park was taking a photo with Transformers character Megatron. Before having his photo taken, the guest showed Megatron the middle finger, to which the robot replied, “That is such an impolite gesture. Did your parents not teach you this? Such a foolish guy. Vile human being. Go away. I don’t want to take a picture with him.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Universal Beijing Resort Guest Told Off By Transformer

Universal Beijing Resort is approaching its one-year anniversary, having officially opened to the public on September 20, 2021.

[Cover image via Weibo/@柳细语]

