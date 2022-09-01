  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out During Show at Universal Studios Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, September 1, 2022

0 0

A video has circulated online showing a brawl among audience members during a show at Universal Studios in Universal Beijing Resort. 

The incident was filmed by an audience member on August 30 during the WaterWorld Stunt Show – a popular spectacle featuring “perilous plunges” and “jumping jet-skiers.” 

The brawl appeared to be an argument among audience members over seating. At the beginning, a scuffle can be seen among a group of people, resulting in one individual being pushed to the ground. 

A male dressed in black then runs toward the group and assaults another individual, pushing him to the ground. 

Watch the video below: 


SINA News reports that those involved were then escorted out of the venue, after which the show continued as normal. 

It’s not the first time an incident caught on video at Universal Beijing Resort has gone viral. 

Back in September 2021, a guest at the park was taking a photo with Transformers character Megatron. Before having his photo taken, the guest showed Megatron the middle finger, to which the robot replied, “That is such an impolite gesture. Did your parents not teach you this? Such a foolish guy. Vile human being. Go away. I don’t want to take a picture with him.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Universal Beijing Resort Guest Told Off By Transformer

Universal Beijing Resort is approaching its one-year anniversary, having officially opened to the public on September 20, 2021. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@柳细语]

Universal Beijing Resort universal studios

more news

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Beijing reported three new cases of COVID-19 on August 31.

How to Get Rid of That Beijing Health Kit Pop-up Window

How to Get Rid of That Beijing Health Kit Pop-up Window

A reminder of what you can do if you get the dreaded pop-up window on your Beijing Health Kit.

Did You Notice Beijing’s ‘Frosted Clouds’ Yesterday?

Did You Notice Beijing’s ‘Frosted Clouds’ Yesterday?

Pictures of the clouds went viral on social media.

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

The new school year is upon us.

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

Beijing recorded three new local cases, as well as one asymptomatic case on August 15.

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

A look back at the first ever Olympics to be hosted in China.

Beijing Economy Down 2.9%

The slump comes as gyms, restaurants and some public transport closed.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Futian and Luohu Districts Lockdown After 11 City-wide Cases

Test & Vaccine History No Longer Required for Overseas Arrivals

Abandoned China: Off the Map with an Urban Explorer

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Mandy Wong on Orlando Bloom, Make-A-Wish & 12 Years of Mirage.M

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Cigars, Coffins & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

Cigars, Coffins & Concubines: Dogmeat, China's Basest Warlord

Shanghai's Biggest Ever Heist by China's Most Charming Gangster

Shanghai's Biggest Ever Heist by China's Most Charming Gangster

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Where were Beijing’s New COVID-19 Cases Discovered?

Zero New COVID Cases, Shake is Back From the Dead!

Zero New COVID Cases, Shake is Back From the Dead!

WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out During Show at Universal Studios Beijing

WATCH: Brawl Breaks Out During Show at Universal Studios Beijing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives