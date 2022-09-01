Quarantine Required for Shenzhen to Guangzhou Travelers

As COVID-19 risk areas keep popping up around Guangdong, especially in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, we thought it would be useful to show you how to navigate the official (Chinese) WeChat mini program to check where China's low- mid- and high-risk areas are.

Keep reading for information on quarantine requirements if traveling to Guangzhou from Shenzhen, and a detailed COVID-19 update for both cities.

First, search 国务院客户端 (guowu yuan kehu duan) in Chinese on WeChat and select the mini program.

Once inside, hit the button circled above, 疫情风险查询.

Click the box marked in red to change your location.

The one above says Guangzhou, but we want to change to Shenzhen.

Scroll down until you find the correct province, in this case, Guangdong.



Choose your city (Shenzhen).



Select your district, this one is Futian.

High-risk areas are show at the top, keep scrolling for mid- and low-risk areas.

Guangzhou

Image via Wikimedia



Following on from the seven cases discovered in Guangzhou on Tuesday, August 30, nine more infections were found in the city on August 31.

We reported yesterday that a 66-year-old man who resides on Longfeng Street, Haizhu district, was the first reported case of the new outbreak in Guangzhou, followed by his wife, her sister, the man’s daughter and her son.

The man’s daughter’s husband, who lives on Dashi Street, Panyu district was one of today’s nine infections.

Two of today’s nine infections also live on Longfeng Street, and three more positive COVID-19 test results came from people who visited the same swimming pool as the man’s wife.

The public swimming pool has now been the site of four infections in the city.

Also in Haizhu district, two cases were found on Haichuang Street, and in Tianhe district, one was found on Chebei Street.

All of the newly reported COVID-19 infections in the city were close contacts of those reported yesterday.

Liwan and Haizhu districts have rolled out mass testing on all residents.

In response to the worsening pandemic situation in Guangzhou, anyone who leaves the city must present a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.

If you happen to travel to Shenzhen you will need to quarantine upon return.

Read more about quarantine requirements in the ‘Shenzhen’ section of this article.

Shenzhen

Image via Wikimedia

On Wednesday, August 31, several local news outlets reported that any person traveling from low-risk or none-risk areas in Shenzhen to Guangzhou will be given a red health code and forced to isolate at home for three days upon their arrival.

However, said articles have since been deleted and Guangzhou’s official policy has been updated.

The new policy now states that although people from low-risk or none-risk areas in Shenzhen traveling to Guangzhou will not be given a red code, they will still have to isolate themselves at home for three days.

Guangzhou's official policy states that even if you come from a non-risk or low-risk area in Shenzhen, you will have to undergo three days of self-isolation at home.



During self-isolation, pandemic prevention and control workers will come to your house to conduct two COVID-19 tests on day one and day three.

If all tests are negative, you’re free to leave.

Should you travel to Guangzhou from a mid-risk area in Shenzhen, you will need to undergo seven days of self-isolation at home. You will be tested at home on days one, four and seven.

Anyone traveling from a high-risk area will be moved to a quarantine facility for seven days and will get tested on days one, two, three, five and seven.

To recap, those rules at a glance:

None-risk / Low-risk: 3 days self-isolation at home

Mid-risk: 7 days self isolation at home

High-risk: 7 days centralized quarantine

Shenzhen health authorities have warned citizens against leaving the city unless necessary.

Should any persons need to leave Shenzhen, they must produce two negative nucleic acid tests taken over 48 hours.

If you return to Shenzhen from any city that has mid- or high-risk areas, you must take two COVID-19 tests over three days, with at least 24 hours between each test.

Sixty-two cases were discovered in Shenzhen on August 31, leading to the city’s Bao’an and Nanshan districts restricting restaurant dine-in services.

KTV bars, pool and mahjong halls, massage parlors, internet cafes, bars, cinemas, escape rooms, etc. have all been ordered to close.

Bao’an and Nanshan became the third and fourth districts respectively (after Futian and Luohu) to impose such measures.

Restrictions will be lifted at midnight on September 3 in Bao’an and September 4 in Nanshan, if the virus is contained (quite a big 'if,' that one).

Forty-two of yesterday’s cases were already in isolation, six in key areas, two were found from active consultation and 12 were discovered through community testing.

Thirty-five cases were symptomatic and 27 were asymptomatic.

Yesterday, August 31, health authorities in the city urged anyone who had visited Huaxing Dance Art Center in Futian district from August 26 to 30 to report their visit and undergo nucleic acid testing.

Twenty-six of yesterday’s infections were found to have visited the club.

In total, twenty-eight cases have been linked to the center.

Futian district continues to be the worst affected area with 25 infections yesterday, followed by Luohu district, which reported 14 cases.

Ten cases were discovered in Longgang district, six in Yantian district, five in Longhua district and one case in both Bao’an and Nanshan districts.

