Super Typhoon Hinnamnor Set to Soak Shanghai This Weekend

The first super typhoon of the year, Hinnamnor, is set to give Shanghai a jolly good soaking over the weekend.

This year's 11th typhoon – the strongest to date with winds of over 230 kilometers per hour – is expected to move into the East China Sea on Saturday, lashing coastal regions with rain and strong winds.

It will also bring temperatures down to the mid 20s.

That said, the course of a typhoon can change suddenly – and history is littered with storms that had vowed to wreak havoc on Shanghai, yet delivered nothing more than a balmy breeze and light drizzle.

To keep track of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, check out the link below.



[Cover Image via Flickr]

