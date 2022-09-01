Zero New COVID Cases, Shake is Back From the Dead!

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, September 1.

Good news. Speaking of which...

SHAKE is still shakin'!



In an all-too rare and wonderful piece of F&B news, beloved funk and soul supper club SHAKE has done a Lazarus.

Let's hear this miraculous Phoenix from the flames tale in their own words...

"As you may have heard, we made the difficult decision to close SHAKE last month. Almost 15,000 people read our goodbye post, and we felt overwhelmed by the love and stories people shared in the comments section and in our DMs. Thank you all for your support – your words helped us get through some really hard times. But something else happened behind the scenes after that post went up.

Another much-loved Shanghai restaurant reached out to us. They explained that their lease is up at the end of September, so they will have to close their location on Shaanxi Bei Lu.

Rather than try to find a new spot, they had this wild idea – why not team up and become a partner in SHAKE?

We loved the idea. So with that said…

We are thrilled to announce that SHAKE is joining forces with Light & Salt.

That means that construction has resumed and SHAKE will reopen in our original location *hopefully* by early October 2022.

Light & Salt excels at hospitality, so when we reopen, we’re finally going to deliver the level of service that we’ve always dreamed of.

And here’s what else is going down:

A brand new look. This is no minor facelift – it’s a complete reimagining, with the same soul. The band you’ve loved for the last year is back. Fred is now the music director, with Daniel on guitar, Rio on drums, Alfred on keys, and Wink on sax. Sookie will return too, plus some surprise guest singers. New sound and lights.

An all-new food menu. Danyi is still our head chef, and she’s keeping the classics while introducing some new hits. Plus, this menu will feature some favorites from Light & Salt as well.

Colin created a brand new cocktail menu that apparently features some "absolute bangers." Don’t worry, the solid gold hits remain.

Anything is possible in Shanghai! Thank you to our new partner, Light & Salt, and thank you all."



What can we say? Praise be. And God loves funk...

62 more cases in Shenzhen, 2 more districts locked down...

Sixty-two new COVID-19 cases were discovered in Shenzhen yesterday, leading to the city’s Bao’an and Nanshan districts entering lockdown.

KTV bars, pool and mahjong halls, massage parlors, internet cafes, bars, cinemas, escape rooms, etc. have all been ordered to close.

Bao’an and Nanshan became the third and fourth districts respectively (after Futian and Luohu) to impose such measures.

Restrictions will be lifted at midnight on September 3 in Bao’an and September 4 in Nanshan... if the virus is contained.

Quarantine for Shenzhen to Guangzhou travelers...

Guangzhou discovered a further nine COVID-19 cases yesterday, and has imposed quarantine requirements on arrivals from Shenzhen in the hope of curtailing the outbreak:

None-risk / Low-risk: 3 days self-isolation at home

Mid-risk: 7 days self-isolation at home

High-risk: 7 days centralized quarantine

We'll keep you posted on any updates to Shanghai rules as soon as we hear of any.



In the meantime, avoid all travel to Guangdong if you can.

In other COVID news...



With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



