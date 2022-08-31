30 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Jul 9-Oct 16: Wish You Were Here
Mon: 2-10pm Tue-Sun: 10am-10pm
Aug 5-Sep 30: Leap of Life
'Leap Of Life' is a fun sports installation consisting of three groups of trees. The designer captures the concept in the legend of the tree of life, takes the block of Nantou Ancient City as the background, condenses it into the connection between life and movement, and takes this as inspiration to launch a brand new adventure with the audience.
Aug 7-Sep 4: Back to the Beginning
On August 7, 2022, "Back to the Begining - New Chinese Paintings Since 1999" will open at Hiart Space (Sea World Culture and Art Center L106). The exhibition will feature works by a total of 21 artists.
Aug 12-Oct 16: Life Style in the Regions South of the Yangtze River
Aug 12-Oct 16: Internal Logic- Maggie Taylor
Tue-Sun 10am-6pm
Aug 14-Sep 12: You're An Original
Xinyi Picture Book brings five themed workshops of "Sound, Egg, Brown Bear, Cricket, Robot", and also opens the "You Are An Original" art design exhibition.
"One Room, Good Ideas" hopes to fill children's childhood with interesting and useful ideas, so that every child can have a conversation that is like a small boat roaming freely on a big ship.
Aug 18-Sep 8: International Contemporary Art Collection Exhibiton
Aug 20-Sep 15: The View From A Window
The works of the two artists in this exhibition are related to the window (observation), reflecting the real emotion and the orderly picture of the present world or the construction of the self-world. Look outside or peek inside. In the mixed experience of life, reality, history, future and other forms, seek spiritual glimmer.
Aug 20-Oct 20: Art's language, Artists' Game
Aug 20-Oct 30: STARDUST: Group Exhibition Of Chinese And Foreign Artists
The exhibition features domestic and foreign works of art suitable for home collection and appreciation, inviting the audience into a new world.
10am-5.30pm
Aug 20-Nov 20: Mr Doodle! Abstract Doodlism
Mon-Fri: 10am-7pm; Sat-Sun: 10am-9pm
Aug 27-Sep 25 Yin-Contemporary Art Invitational Exhibition
The five artists invited to this exhibition are important representatives of contemporary printmakers who have made great achievements in the creation of contemporary prints. They are based on the traditional, but also embrace the contemporary, in different levels of print language form to create a new world of art.
Aug 29-Sep 10: Luxury Mooncake Set @ Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen
With the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen will celebrate the traditional festival with its luxury selection of mooncake sets.
The Deluxe Mooncake is a traditional four set including white louts seed paste mooncake with egg yolk, red bean paste mooncake with egg yolk, mixed ham and nuts mooncake and XO sauce and scallops mooncake.
Sep 3: Shenzhen Newcomer Event
New to Shenzhen? Or maybe you've been here for a little while, but still feel like there's more to learn about getting the best out of life here... this Newcomer Event is not to be missed.
Sep 3: Sunset Rooftop
We will be holding our party on the Hyde Hotel's 13th floor rooftop terrace, featuring sweeping views to the south and east of the SZ Bay skyscrapers, the SZ Bay Bridge to HK, the ocean, and even Hong Kong across the water. Join us on 3 September at 6-10pm. Meet people from around the world and chat as you enjoy a great cocktail, beer or wine!
Sep 3-4: Jazz in China
As the main concept of Project R Season two, we will explore how Chinese musicians integrate traditional native instruments into jazz. Our guest band of the season’s first volume is SEESAW, a jazz fusion band led by keyboardist Feng Wei. During the two-day performances, they will deliver their original oriental jazz repertoire.
Saturday and Sunday, 9-11.30pm
Pre-sale RMB180
At-the-door RMB200
Contact: 15326588010
Sep 3-Nov 13: National Geographic
The exhibition, which has come to Shenzhen, has eight main themes: discovery, the beauty of the land, the mystery of life, daring into the unknown, new horizons, Voices of environmental protection, the photographers of National Geographic, and the Great China.
Sep 6-Oct 6: Leaping Refrain of La Vie
The 1st Nebula Project in LaVie Mateia Lite Art Center
Every Mon-Sun: Smoke & Mirrors Happy Hour
Enjoy a refreshing whiskey highball for only RMB48. 20% off all whisky by glass & bottle.
7-9pm
Every Tuesday: Tuesday Special @Vicha
Tuesday special at Vicha bar!
RMB110 for 6 bottles of Corona
RMB150 for Goose Island 3L
RMB228 for Tequila 1 bottle
Every Tues-Fri: Happy Lunch Hour at Indian Spice
Happy Lunch Hour.
25% off.
Only RMB58/68 for vegeterian and non-vegeterian meals.
Every Wed: Vicha Thirsty Wednesday
Tequila today is cheap AF at Vicha!
Every Thurs: Stand-up Comedy Open Mic
Open mic comedy is back at Mambo starting this Thursday at 9pm courtesy of Big Bear Comedy. Go on stage and test your comedic prowess with a five minute set, or watch as new and experienced comics work out their material live on stage.
And just like every Big Bear event, there's something in it for everone, including free drinks for comedians, discounted drink cards for audience members, and more. So get out to Mambo on Thursday and help make Shenzhen comedy great again!
Every Fri: George & Dragon Fish & Chips
Every Friday from 5pm till 10pm; George & Dragon signature beer-battered and then deep-fried cod with chips and a fresh salad or mushy peas for only RMB88. Includes one free soft drink or small draught lager!
Every Friday: Thirsty Friday
Bag yourself a 20% off every tasty liquid libation we have at the bar until 9pm at Thirsty Friday.
Every Fri: Revolucion Cocktail Happy Friday
Unlimited jumping bar at Revolucion Cocktail every happy Friday!
Every Fri-Sun: Indian Spice Happy Hour
Buy one get one free at happy hour!
5-8pm
Every Sun: Salt & Talk Stand-up Comedy
Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!
9pm
Every Sun: George and Dragon Roast
Every Sunday from noon till 10pm!
George & Dragon delicious Sunday Roast with your choice of either beef, pork, or lamb or any combination of the three OR their NEW Vegetarian option! Served with home-made Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, carrots, green beans, salad, and your choice of sauces! Only RMB138!
Every Sun-Thurs: Happy Hour @Life on Mars
Shisha 50% off. Buy 1 get 1 free on selected cocktails.
6-8pm.
