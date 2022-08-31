45 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

First up, thought we had forgotten about weekend brunch? Not likely! Click the link below to check out your options...

Now, on with the best of the rest...

Thursday

Back to the 80s

Was the 80s the greatest decade of all time? ABBA, Queen, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Elton John, U2, Yes, Foreigner, Survivor, Def Leopard and ZZ Top are all there to prove that it was.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Sep 1, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

We Love the 90s Quiz @ The Camel x Smokehouse



Calling all fans of the greatest decade of all time! This week's themed quiz at The Camel is a We Love the 90s Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB25!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Thu Aug 25, 7pm; Free.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Chick' in the Blanket @ Yugo Grill

Thursdays sees Chick' in the Blanket – marinated chicken breast rolled in bacon and grilled to perfection – and a drink just RMB70 at the ever-popular Yugo Grill.



Every Thu.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Tequila Thursdays @ Cantina Agave



It is 20% off tequila bottles and RMB40 a tequila shot every Thursday at Cantina Agave.

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Mojito Night @ El Santo



Unleash your Havana spirit at Mojito Night at El Santo, with free Mojitos from 6-7pm and then buy-one-get-one on into the night.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo.

B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Wine Down @ Pera

Every Thursday, head on down to Pera in Found 158 to enjoy buy-one-get-one on glasses of house wine.

Every Thu, 5.30pm-Late.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

The Ladies Evenings @ ROZO



Rose, white, red and – of course – sparkling wine if free flow for the ladies only for just RMB98 every Thursday from 9-11pm at ROZO, with DJ Zak providing the tunes.

Every Thu, 9-11pm; RMB98. ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.

My Boyfriend is Out of Town Ladies Night @ The Fellas



No boyfriends on sight every Thursday on The Fellas Terrace. Wear your high heels, grab your girls, have a dinner, enjoy the DJ and indulge in an open bar for all ladies from 9.30pm.

Every Thu, 9.30pm; Free. The Fellas, 7/F, 7 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu 地址 延安东路7号7楼, 近中山东一路.

Friday



Mooncake Making Workshop @ that’s Mandarin

Learn the history behind Mid Autumn Festival, making mooncakes with new friends.



Fri Sep 2, 7-9pm; RMB150.

that’s Mandarin, 5/F, Building 1, 881 Wuding Road, 武定路881弄1座5层.

Live DJ @ El Santo



Get your weekend started at El Santo, where ever Friday a live DJ gets the party going, and Coronas and Margaritas are buy-one-get-one from 5-8pm.



Every Fri, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Linkin Park: A Tribute to Chester

It has been five years since the world lost the immense talent of Chester Bennington. For this month’s Linkin Park / Nu Metal show at The Pearl, the core focus will be on Linkin Park to honor his memory as best they know how... by rocking and moshing hard!

Along with the major Linkin Park hits, the Red Stars will be banging out tunes from Korn, Limp Bizkit, Deftones, Godsmack, Disturbed, Papa Roach, System of a Down, Rage Against The Machine and Three Days Grace. This will be a high voltage concert from start to finish.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Sep 2, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Summer Soul Showdown @ Yuyintang

A night of soul/funk – all on vinyl records. For the third vinyl Friday in a row at YYT, OG DJ BO invites DJ Sloc for a soul showdown. Who's got the stuff?

It's going to get way too funky in here! Hear hits from Motown n' Stax (The Temptations, Otis Redding, etc.), as well as those rare groove throwbacks that will make you throw down.

Also, expect slices from places DJ BO has picked up on tour: Japan, Spain, Hong Kong, etc. – and even home here in Shanghai.

Fri Sep 2, 9pm-1am; Free.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Friday & Wednesday

Free Ice Cream @ Carrot & Cleaver





Free ice cream with your meal every Friday and Wednesday at sustainability-focused, plant-based, vegan-friendly, conscious consumption eatery Carrot & Cleaver.

Every Mon, 11.30am-7.30pm.

Carrot & Cleaver, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城1楼, 近西康路.

Friday-Sunday

Free House Pour @ Pera

Every Friday to Sunday, head on down to Pera in Found 158, order and main course between 5.30-8.30pm and get a house pour drink for free.

Every Fri-Sun, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Saturday



Moon Festival Market @ Ambassy Court



Live markets are back in Shanghai along with the mid-autumn moon. Saturday, September 3, JS Markets and Ambassy Club are teaming up to bring you an early start to the Moon Festival.



Stroll down the shady tree-lined market street with crafts for self and home. Find sustainable products that help you live a mindful lifestyle.



Come for lunch and stay for dinner. Market opens at 11.30am until 7pm. Sample street foods from around the world and snack on specialty sweets. Vegan options abound as will beverages for young and adults.



Kids will enjoy traditional Chinese crafts and mooncake making, playing chess on a giant chessboard and face painting by Caryn.



They look forward to welcoming you back!



Sat Sep 3, 11.30am-7pm; Free.

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Shanghai Dolphins Club Registration @ Funkadeli Yanping Lu



Join the Dolphin's Rugby team for their first after match social at Funkadeli on Yanping Lu from 5pm this Saturday. Funka will have the rugby championship on TV showing Australia v. South Africa, while the Dolphins will be doing club membership registration for the new season and welcoming a lot of new members to the team!

Theme is full kit or any item of club stash (which can be bought at the event). They will also be hosting a few players from Suzhou Late Knights Rugby Club for the evening, so come along for a great night and a great start to the new rugby season

Sat Sep 3, 5pm; Free.

Funkadeli Yanping Lu, 163 Yanping Lu, by Wuding Lu 延平路163号, 近武定路.

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Sep 3, 6pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre



Every Saturday and Sunday MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend! Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Every Sat & Sun, Sat 10am, Sun 11am; RMB35. Online.

Weekend Market @ BFC

The BFC Weekend Market is back every Saturday and Sunday, bringing street culture, the pet community, art and culture, organic flower booths, bars, performances and a terrace party together. With more than 110 vendors at the market, this is a whole new social lifestyle for the city.

Every Sat & Sun, 10am-10pm; Free.

BFC (Bund Finance Center), 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Free Flow Mezcal, Margaritas & Corona @ Tacos El Paisa



Free flow mezcal, Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Every Sat & Sun, 1-3pm; RMB158.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

35% Off Food & Drinks @ Pera

Every Saturday and Sunday, head on down to Pera in Found 158 for lunch and enjoy 35% off food and drinks.

Every Sat & Sun, 11am-2.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Adele & Ed Sheeran

A night dedicated to British songsmiths Adele and Ed Sheeran, with happy hour from 6-8pm and the show starting at 8pm.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Sep 4, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Monday



All Day Happy Hour & Taco Deal @ Tacolicious

Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

50% Off Meatless Monday @ Carrot & Cleaver

Everything is half price for Meatless Monday at sustainability-focused, plant-based, vegan-friendly, conscious consumption eatery Carrot & Cleaver.

Every Mon, 11.30am-7.30pm.

Carrot & Cleaver, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城1楼, 近西康路.

Margarita Mondays @ Cantina Agave



It is RMB45 Margartias all day, all night, all Monday at Cantina Agave .

Every Thu, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Lobster & Prawn Roll @ Bull & Claw



Lobster & Prawn Rolls are just RMB98 every Monday at The Bull & Claw. Scan the QR to book now.

Every Mon, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

¥158 Free Flow Monday @ El Santo

Quite the deal at El Santo on Mondays: Four hours of free flow Nachos, Corona and Frozen Margaritas from 5-9pm for just RMB158.

Every Mon, 5-9pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Monday & Tuesday



50% Off @ Pera



Every Monday and Tuesday, head on down to Found 158 to enjoy delicious Turkish and Indian food at 50% off on in Pera.

Every Mon & Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Tuesday

Steak Fries @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is slinging steak fries for just RMB138 every Tuesday. Scan the QR to get yer meat fix.

Every Tue, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Taco Tuesday @ Cantina Agave



How is this for an unbeatable Taco Tuesday deal – RMB100 all-you-can-eat tacos at Cantina Agave from 5-10.30pm.

Every Tue, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine. Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while Logan comes up with a cocktail to match, and the combo is yours to enjoy for just RMB95.

Every Tue, 6pm-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo

Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20. Details on the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Tue, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Taquiza Tuesday @ Tacos El Paisa



Taquiza Tuesday at El Paisa sees three hours of all-you-can-eat on all tacos for just RMB148 – mix and match your favorites from the full menu. As if that was not enough, it is also buy-one-get-one on Frozen Mezcal Margaritas!

Every Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

We Love the Sc-Fi Quiz @ The Camel x Smokehouse



This week's themed quiz at The Camel is a We Love Sci-Fi Quiz. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Sep 6, 7pm; Free.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Ancestral Tuesday @ La Mezcaleria

Get to know the oldest of old school mezcal with ancestral mezcal deals at La Mezcaleria every Tuesday, with Sacapalabras Marteño and Tobasiche RMB888 per bottle, RMB300 per 250 ml bottle or RMB58 per glass.

Every Tues, 5.30pm-Late.

La Mezcaleria, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Tuesday & Thursday

BOGO Summer Dishes @ Carrot & Cleaver



Buy-one-get-one summer dishes every Tuesday and Thursday at sustainability-focused, plant-based, vegan-friendly, conscious consumption eatery Carrot & Cleaver.

Every Tue & Thu, 11am-7.30pm.

Carrot & Cleaver, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城1楼, 近西康路.

Wednesday



Adele & Amy Winehouse

Adele once again at The Pearl, this time with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Sep 7, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Burrito Wednesday @ Cantina Agave



Wednesdays at Cantina Agave sees any Burrito for just RMB50.

Every Wed, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Steak Night @ Pera



Steak Night at Pera sees Beef Steak going for just RMB88. Get stuck into a 300 gram Turkish tenderlion with rice and vegetables, and maybe enjoy a sheesha afterwards (see below).

Every Wed, 5.30pm-Late.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Loaded Wednesday @ Tacolicious

Loaded Wednesdays at Tacolicious sees their signature Loaded Fries – crisp golden fries loaded with nacho cheese sauce, mayonnaise and a generous portion of the topping of your choice – with any two beers for just RMB88 and any two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Wed, 11am-Close, Taco Deal 5-9pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Beef Wellington Wednesday @ Bull & Claw



It's Beef Wellington Wednesday every hump day with the delicious dish just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Buy 1 Get 1 Smash Burgers @ The Camel

Burger Night at The Camel x Smokehouse sees buy-one-get-one on their famous Smash Burgers.

Every Wed, 5-10pm.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo

Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Buy-One-Get-One @ ROZO

It's buy-one-get-one on cocktails and spirits at ROZO from 8pm-Midnight every Wednesday night.

Every Wed, 8pm-Midnight.

ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.

Wednesday & Thursday

Sheesha Night @ Pera



Every Wednesday and Thursday, head on down to Pera in Found 158 to enjoy Sheesha for RMB88 and Special Fruit Sheesha for RMB120.

Every Wed & Thu, 5.30pm-Late.

Pera, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

