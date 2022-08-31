Tianjin Delays Start of School Year – Classes to Go Online

Tianjin has announced that the beginning of the school year will be delayed as COVID cases in the city rise.

Students at primary and middle schools were set to return tomorrow (Thursday, September 1). However, classes will temporarily take place online, reports Beijing Daily.

The new date for students to return to school is yet to be announced.

The latest figures show that on August 30, there were 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tianjin, as well as 39 new asymptomatic cases.

As of press time, there are 47 mid-risk areas and 47 high-risk areas in the city.

[Cover image via Weibo/@三麦Sammax]

