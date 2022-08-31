39 Awesome Things To Do in Guangzhou

Jun 18-Sep 20: Unadual Treated Exhibition



The exhibition contains glass art creations by Mr. Wang Chaohong, research and extension of ancient Chinese glass production technology in cooperation with Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and student work.

See a listing for Yuexiu Park

Jul 15-Sep 4: Gazing of Tranquility Sculpture Exhibition

Gazing of Tranquility Italian Sculpture Exhibition at Guangdong Museum of Art.

Sculptures created by Aron Demetz, Bruno Walpoth, Walter Moroden and Willy Verginer are exhibited.



See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art





Jul 26-Oct 27: Guangzhou 1985 in a Dutchman’s Lens

The "Guangzhou City Memory 1985" photography exhibition is not divided into chapters. All the photos are connected in a linear display, surrounding all exhibition areas, achieving a continuous time axis, just like a documentary unfolding.

See a listing for Art23 Contemporary Art Gallery

Aug 1-Oct 1: WHYIN House: Housing & Furniture Exhibition



Taking Heidegger's "Building Thinking Home" as the inspiration source of this theme, injecting into the century-old building of Yongqingfang, starting from seven mood scenarios, weaving an eternal place of habitation, returning to the soul among the bustling traffic and traffic poetic state.

See a listing for Yongqing Square



Aug 12-Sep 18: Polyphonic Writing Exhibition

Polyphonic Writing: The Group Exhibition of Yang Shu, Qi Lan, Tu Hongtao and Li Qing.

In the form of scattered dialogues of "polyphonic writing," this exhibition presents four artists' paintings and writings that are independent and full of dialogue between self and others in the exploration of contemporary painting language.

See a listing for Guangdong Museum of Art

Aug 12-Oct 30: Metaverse Art Show

A metaverse art show!

See a lsting for Guangzhou Louvre Art Center

Aug 19-Nov 27: Exhibition of Paintings and Calligraphy From the Song and Yuan Dynasties

This is the first special exhibition held by Guangdong cultural institutions focusing on paintings and calligraphy in the Song and Yuan dynasties, with Guangdong Museum's collection Cloud Dragon as the highlight.

See a listing for Guangdong Museum

Aug 26-Sep 4: Man Of La Mancha

The musical Man Of La Mancha is based on the famous book Don Quixote de la Mancha by Spanish writer Miguel Cervantes.

It combines Cervantes' life story with Don Quixote's adventures and adopts the "play within the play" method to interpret the adventures, dreams and quest of the knight Don Quixote. After years of precipitation, the show still has rich practical significance, and connects with the sober and crazy moments in people's lives.

See a listing for Guangdong Arts Theatre

Sep 1-15: Gives Art Exhibition & Auction





Ms. Piazza Tang is a graduate from the New York Fashion Institute of Technology, specializing in textile and surface design. She currently paints with oil, acrylic, gouache, and watercolor. Her painting style is best described as East meets West, a combination of realism, expressionism and freestyle.

See a listing for Guangzhou Oriental Museum



Sep 3: Splash Fun with Pool Party

Hang out with your besties and enjoy a pool part in a 1,000-square-meter swimming pool.

DJs, dancing and vibes!

A barbecue selection including over 20 kinds of gourmet dishes and themed food stalls.

Scan the QR code for tickets.

See a listing Shangri-La Hotel, Guangzhou

Sep 3-Oct 9: The Microcosmic External

D-Lab Contemporary 2022 : Sun Jiaxing's solo Exhibition

See a listing for D Lab Culture

Sep 3: Entrepreneur sharing: From Famous Magician to Bar Owner

Xunjie Xu, was a famous the magic consultant for the 2022 CCTV Spring Festival Gala and one of the founders of Room 1001 Magic Bar.



Agenda:

3:-3:30pm Sign-in

3:30-3:45pm Startup Grind and Opening Intro

3:45-4:00pm Close-up Magic Show

4-5:30 pm Fire-side Chat

5.30-6:00 pm Networking

Language: Chinese

See a listing for ROOM 1001 Magic bar

Sep 3: Autumn Tango

8-9pm: Tango teaching

9pm-late Tango party

See a listing for Vintage Bar Tianqi

Mon-Fri: Bandidos Happy Hour



Bandidos Mexican Cantina happy hour from Monday to Friday, 4-8pm!

RMB25 drinks: Corona, Margaritas, Asahi Dry, House Wine

RMB45 drinks: Double, Margaritas, Skinny, On the Rocks, Frozen

See a listing for Bandidos

Mon-Fri: Social & Co Happy Hour

Enjoy happy hour at Social & Co from Monday to Friday, 4-7pm!

RMB22: Asahi

RMB35: Elderflower Cider, Mars Field Trip IPA, Aperol Spritiz, Ned Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir

See a listing for Social & Co

Every Wed: 50% Off Margaritas

50% off frozen and regular margaritas all night long. Seven different flavors.

See a listing for MiCasa Mexican Restaurant

Every Wed: Morgan's Ribs Night

Enjoy a 30% off BBQ ribs at Morgan's on Wednesdays!

5-10pm

See a listing for Morgan's

Every Wed: Get Smashed

A pint or house wine and a smash burger for RMB88. Six shots of fireball or tequila for RMB100.

Specials for dine-in only.

See a listing for Hooley's

Every Thurs: Ganèa Wine

Free flow wine every Thursday!

4-8pm

See a listing for Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales

Every Thurs: Hooley's Pasta Night

Free glass of house wine at Hooley's!

5-8pm

See a listing for Hooley's

Every Fri: Fish and Chips at Hooley's

25% off fish chips every Friday with purchase of a drink

Specials for dine-in only.



See a listing for Hooley's

Every Sat: Pie and Pint



Pie and a pint for RMB88 every saturday.

Substitute a pint for a glass of house wine of soft drink.

See a listing for Hooley's

Every Sat and Sun: Charlie's Seasonal Brunch





Charlie's Seasonal Brunch: Free flow for two hours on aperol spritz and prosecco

RMB288 per person, including one brunch dish (not including fish and meat)

Saturday and Sunday: 12-4pm

Every Sun: RMB35 Aperol Spritz

RMB35 Aperol Spritz

3PM-close



Every Sunday.

See a listing for Social&Co



Every Sun: Share Sunday



20% of all share platters every Sunday with purchase of a drink.

Specials for dine-in only.



See a listing for Hooley's

Every Sun: Triple Rooster Sunday Chills

Every Sunday different DJ's show their skills playing disco, funk, hiphop, reggae, dub or techno.

Your hangover will vanish with their Bloody Mary deal, a refreshing Hugo Spritz or just a sweet orangy regular spritz!

Try a big breakfast for all day brunch or Share some of our platters with your friends.

Every Sunday. Always Chill!

See a listing for Triple Rooster

Every Mon: Wing Night



Wing night (regular and boneless) 50% off with purchase of a drink.

Specials for dine-in only.



See a listing for Hooley's

Every Mon: Mario Kart Championship



Welcome to Nugget's weekly Mario Kart championship!

Starts at 8pm and players of all abilities are welcome, with free cocktails for the winners!

See a listing for Nugget

Every Mon: Morgan's Pizza and Pasta Night

50% off all pizzas and pastas!

Every Monday from 5pm to 10pm.



*Need to order at least one thing full price to enjoy this offer. Offer doesn't apply to build your own pizza.



See a listing for Morgan's

Every Mon: RMB68 Burger & Beer

All day Monday.

All burgers are 100% USA rib-eye beef with secret sauce and homemade brioche buns (includes fries, tiger beer or a soft drink)

*This special is for dine-in only.

*Special offer not vaild during trade fair and holidays.

See a listing for Mellow Pub

Every Tues: Pizza Night



Buy one get one free pizza with purchase of a drink.

Specials for dine-in only.



See a listing for Hooley's

Every Tues: Ladies Night at Revolucion

Every Tuesday. Free selected tiki cocktails for ladies until midnight. See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail

Every Mon and Tues: Paulaner Happy Hour Buy One Get One Free



Enjoy buy one get one free at Paulaner on Monday and Tuesday during happy hour!

See a listing for Paulaner

Everyday: GOAT Happy Hour







Enjoy GOAT's daily happy hour, from 4-8pm

RMB25 drinks: Tiger Beer, House Mixers, House Wines

RMB35 drinks: Heineken, ET Brewery British Ale, Elderflower Cider

See a listing for GOAT

Everyday: Hooley's Happy Hour



Hooley's happy hour is from 4-8pm everyday!



Feel free to drink beers, house white wine, house red wine, sparkling wine and mixed drinks.

Free snacks are provided!

See a listing for Hooley's

Everyday: Mellow Pub Happy Hour

Buy one get one at Mellow Pub Happy Hour!

12-8pm

See a listing for Mellow Pub

Everyday: Morgan's Happy Hour

Happy hour at Morgan's is from 4-7.30pm, seven days a week!

Entertain yourselves with beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!



See a listing for Morgan's

Everyday: Happy Hour at Triple Rooster

With a selection of over 90 different gins, TR3 is a perfect moment to try out a special gin from around the world.

Buy one get one free!



See a listing for Triple Rooster

Everyday: Happy Hour at 13 Factories

Buy one get one free at 13 Factories!

3-7pm

See a listing for 13Factories