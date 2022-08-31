  1. home
2 New COVID Cases, Both in Central Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, August 31, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Wednesday, August 31.

Both the local case and the asymptomatic case tested positive during central quarantine, while there were no cases reported during regular screening. 

So nothing to get your knickers in a twist about... for now.

That said, it does come after two days with clean bill of health.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

