What Women Want: PHIMED Raises the Bar in Health Care

Brand spanking new, state-of-the-art and located in the heart of downtown in Jing’an, PHIMED is the newly opened, high-end clinic that the women of Shanghai have been waiting for.



Taking a personalized holistic approach, PHIMED provides continuous and comprehensive health management services with humanistic care for female patients and their families with its perfect operation management system and clear and mature processes.

PHIMED provides differentiated health service solutions for patients, including personalized health detection, female disease prevention, TCM female health conditioning and female physical and mental healing.

PHIMED has four major diagnostic and testing centers focusing on women's health service programs: TCM, Dermatology, Gynecology and Surgery. Let's take a look at those in a little more detail.

PHIMED TCM

PHIMED TCM inherits various traditional treatments, including naprapathy, acupuncture, Chinese medicine and special ointment treatment, and combines physical therapy such as electroacupuncture and infrared irradiation to create a healthy state for women.

PHIMED Dermatology

Whether it is acne, rosacea, allergic skin disease, infectious skin disease, laser treatment of pigmented skin disease and early screening of skin cancer, with many years of experience in diagnosis and treatment of damaged skin, PHIMED Dermatology can provide comprehensive skin management and skin disease diagnosis and treatment solutions.



PHIMED Gynecology

PHIMED Gynecology is focused on the whole life cycle of women, providing a variety of diagnosis and treatment solutions and one-stop convenient services for women of different ages, such as common gynecological diseases, pregnancy, childbirth and rehabilitation.

PHIMED Surgery

PHIMED Surgery can carry out multidisciplinary assessment for chronic breast diseases. At the same time, early screening, prevention and diagnosis services for early breast cancer are part of the humanistic care for patients that is the signature of PHIMED.

Dr. Senera Peng

Dr. Senera Peng is one of the star signings of PHIMED, a veteran of Huashan, Zhongshen and Parkway hospitals, and current member of European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, she specializes in the diagnoses and treatment of general dermatosis, allergic dermatosis and laser treatment of discosmetic dermatosis.

We sat down with her to find out more.

What is the philosophy behind PHIMED?

As a pioneer in the non-public medical service industry, PHIMED is concerned with the beauty and health of women.

Our vision is to combine a warm service attitude with rich international medical experience, so as to create a better health management experience for women. High-end health management services should not only do the right thing – cure the disease – but also see and support the whole of the patient.

People invest in banks or houses or stocks, but they are starting to realize – especially females – that it is just as important to invest in themselves, focus on themselves, physically and mentally, and we are here to help them to do that – to help them understand what was really going on with them.

We believe people deserve this kind of treatment, and we wanted to do it small, private, dignified – and make people feel comfortable.

As dermatological specialists, what are the most common skin issues you see?

Skin is the largest organ of the human body, the front line in terms of exposure to the environment, and our first line of defense. And when it comes to skin problems, there are more than 3,000 kinds.

And there are different ways to treat all of them. For example, I could give you a three minute consultation and give you the prescription for a short term fix... and you will continue to be depressed, because with medicine it may calm down, but two days later, it comes back.

So, we're about a lot more than that at PHIMED. We spend a lot of time explaining the issue to patients so they understand the issue, how to treat it, and why they need to treat it that way.

So how much would you say you offer treatment, and how much is advising people on lifestyle so they can avoid treatment?

I would say half and half. You want patients to come and see you as frequently as they need to – but if you're seeing me twice a week, basically I'm a failure, right?

So, I tend to spend more time on giving patients an idea of why they're having a certain issue; beside the treatment and fixing it this time, is there anything we can do to make sure it doesn't happen again?

I spend much of my time explaining to the patient what is going on, helping them to understand the issue and the cause of the issue. And talking through how they are going to face, embrace and fix the issue, both physically and mentally.

You will also focus on mental health...

This is our next step, and a very important and very interesting part of the process.

We see people 40 to 50 years old go to do a routine health check, and the report will come back that they are healthy. Yet, they tell us they constantly feel tired, they don't feel energetic, they have issues sleeping, constantly have an ache, they are gaining weight.

However, unlike the West, there is still a stigma about visiting a psychiatrist or psychologist – 80-90% of people would be ashamed of telling people they talk to a therapist, feeling that it's not only embarrassing, but humiliating the family.

We want to break that stigma. Because everything is connected – the physical and the mental – and people need to spend more time on mental health, find out what the real issue is.

Once again, it is part of the well-rounded PHIMED service.

PHIMED Doctor Team

Dr. Wang Yi Hua

Specialty: A gynecologist, Dr. Wang Yi Hua specializes in pre pregnancy examination, gynecological endocrinology, gynecological inflammation, endometriosis and uterine leiomyoma, and attaches importance to the management of the whole life cycle of women.



Language: Mandarin, Shanghainese



Dr. Xu Xu Wei

Specialty: Treatment of shoulder, neck, spine and lumbar spine injury and pain, female ointment formula internal adjustment.

Dr. Xu Xu Wei studied at the medical school of the University of Toronto, Canada, and has 25 years of clinical experience. He is good at combining acupuncture, massage and Chinese medicine with Western medicine, internal medicine, nutrition and rehabilitation medicine.

Language: English, Mandarin, Japanese

Dr. Jin Zhen Yu





Specialty: Gynecological inflammation, polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, female pelvic floor dysfunction repair.

Dr. Jin Zhen Yu graduated from the Department of Clinical Medicine, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiaotong University. He has worked in United Family Hospital Shanghai and Shanghai Tongren Hospital.

Language: English, Mandarin

New Clinic Opening Discount



For the opening period, for self-paying patients a 10% discount is on offer.*

The following services are also on offer at unbeatable prices:



Cryotherapy (for proliferative skin disease): ¥500 / time



Ad atopic dermatology outpatient consultation: ¥800 / time



TCM Pain Management: ¥500 / time



Cervical HPV Examination: ¥1150 / time



Pelvic Ultrasound Examination (including uterus and its double accessories): ¥800 / time

*Note: If patients pay through commercial insurance, original price will apply.

Commercial Insurance Partners

PHIMED works with MSH, which has been deeply engaged in the high-end medical and health insurance service field for more than 20 years. At the same time, PHIMED has linked commercial insurance resources and reached deep cooperation with China Merchants SINOSURE, Ping An, MSH and AXA to provide more payment options for both domestic and foreign patients and families.

