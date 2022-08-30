Zero New COVID Cases, Lockdown in Shenzhen

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, August 30.

It is the second day in a row no cases have been reported. Long may it continue.

Meanwhile, seems the great game of COVID whack-a-mole has moved down south...

Lockdown in Shenzhen...

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Shenzhen yesterday, August 29.



Nineteen of the cases were in in Futian District and seven were in Luohu District.



Both districts have closed down all businesses, including KTV bars, massage parlors, bars and restaurants, pool and mahjong halls, cinemas, gyms and internet cafes et al, while three subdistricts in each area have imposed a full lockdown, with residents prohibited from leaving their homes.

The restrictions will remain in place until midnight on September 1, if the spread of the virus is contained.



Big 'if' that one, eh Shanghai?

READ MORE: 35 New Cases in Shenzhen, Guangzhou on High Alert

Mass testing in Guangzhou...

Mass testing has also been rolled out in several areas in Guangzhou after one infection was found in the city’s Yuexiu District.

In conclusion, cancel all trips to Guangdong if you can.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]