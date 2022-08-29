  1. home
The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai X Givenchy Afternoon Tea

By That's Shanghai, August 29, 2022

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai is in collaboration with the quintessential beauty brand – Givenchy.

Together, they have curated an Afternoon Tea set for those who simply adore every little beautiful thing around them. 

Driven by the spontaneity of passion and creativity of Executive Pastry Chef King Shang, the concept for the Givenchy Afternoon Tea set is simple and straightforward – Chef King has interpreted the epitome of beauty into nine pastry items to pair with a wonderful Rose Wine imported from France, Whispering Angel.

_20220829151605.jpg

Like the juxtaposition between the sweet and the savory, the Givenchy Afternoon Tea set features six sweets:

  • Raspberry Earl Travel Cake

  • Green Grape with Rose Chantily

  • White Chocolate Ginger Vanilla Cake

  • Sea Salt Passion Fruit Chocolate Cake

  • Sea Salt Caramel Cheese Cake

  • Inspiration Strawberry Cake

And three savories:

  • Citrus Salmon Mousse Log

  • Avocado Green Tomato Sandwich

  • Watermelon Radish Hokkaido Scallop

_20220829151552.jpg

Prices: 

  • Givenchy Afternoon Tea for 2 Persons RMB488

  • Givenchy Afternoon Tea for 2 Persons including 2 Glasses of Whispering Angel RMB688

  • Givenchy Afternoon Tea for 2 Persons including 1 Bottle of Whispering Angel RMB888

Opening times:

  • The Ritz Bar & Lounge, Lobby Level, Daily 2.30-5.30pm 

  • Moët at Terrace 8, Level 8, Sat & Sun 2.30-5.30pm 

For reservations please call (021) 6279 8888 Ext. 5976 or email rc.sharz.lobbylounge@ritzcarlton.com

Enquiries are welcome for social events, birthdays, anniversary celebrations and more. Flats are recommended for ladies.

You can also discover special offers in the The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai WeChat eShop ID: rcportmanshanghai

Daily, 2.30-5.30pm. 

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址  南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

[All images via The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai]

