8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Exotic Culture Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round. Marvel at its tropical botanical landscape then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest. Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products after stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal garden of the Dai kingdom. Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals and hundreds of years old tea trees...

8-Day South Xinjiang In-Depth Tour



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

If North Xinjiang is a beautiful dream, then South Xinjiang is an exciting adventure.

Surrounded by the legendary Tianshan Mountain Range, South Xinjiang offers some of the world’s most sublime natural wonders and most fascinating multicultural history. It has cultivated 36 ancient kingdoms and carried the Silk Road’s toughest trails.



This upgraded eight-day adventure tour will take you on an epic journey: Start in Kuqa, the ancient Kutsi kingdom, heading for the magnificent Tianshan Grand Canyon and lesser-known Wensu Grand Canyon; drive across China’s largest and most remote desert – Taklimakan, the Sea of Death; discover traces of splendid civilizations on the ancient Silk Road; hike into the desert under the night sky; journey into the incredible Pamirs; and finish in Kashgar.



5-Day Shangri-la Highlights with Meili Snow Mountain



Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Looking for an in-depth exploration of Yunnan's Shangri-la? This five-day tour takes in Songzanlin Monastery, Pudacuo National Park and Dukezong Ancient Town, as well as the sacred Meili Snow Mountain. If you want an ultimate glacier hiking experience, head to Mingyong Glacier, which boasts the lowest latitude and elevation of all glaciers in China. Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience of this holy place.

7-Day Into Amdo – The Land of the Tibetan Nomad



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

This is the real Shambhala Kingdom, the Eden beyond the earthly realm, a true Utopia where the faith in Buhhda Shakjamuni fills the air; this is Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the most captivating place in the Tibetan Amdo Region, a place of rich Tibetan culture and untouched nature.

In this seven-day in-depth tour, you’ll adventure through the vast unspoiled pure lands of Gannan, into a dazzling world of colossal mountains, majestic canyons, ancient glacial landforms, vibrant grasslands, turbulent rivers, primitive forest, fairytale hidden valleys and alluring lakes.

Take a cultural pilgrimage to some of China’s most important Tibetan Buddhism sites, thousand-year-old grottoes, and experience the authentic Tibetan nomad life!



5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

7-Day Inner Mongolia Autumn Fairyland



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Step into an autumn fairyland on the China-Russian border, a golden paradise on earth and home to some of the country's most stunning fall sceneries.

Featuring over 80,000 km² of natural grassland and primitive forests, this magical land is renowned as the 'the pearl of the North,' and touted by photographers as a place that "every random shot makes a perfect wallpaper."



This is Hulunbuir, home of the wild Mongolian nomads.



Join a seven-day in-depth exploration of the beautiful grassland and forest. Hike the Great Khingan mountains for oil-painting like fall foliage; make friends with adorable reindeers and sika deers at a local hunting tribe's open farm; saddle up and take a horse ride across the vast grassland and wetland; and stay in delightful borderland villages and gaze into Russia at sunset.



This trip is designed for those who love cozy autumn vibes and want to experience the romantic nomad lifestyle. And the best part? There are so few other tourists, even during October Holiday!



3-Day Guizhou Mount Fanjing Tour with Yamugou



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

A UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, Fangjingshan boasts its unique stone pillars, remarkable cliffs, narrow precipices, karst caves of stalactites and stalagmites and many precious plant and animal species. In addition, with several Buddhist temples atop, Mount Fanjing is considered one of the top five Buddhist Mountains in China.

Covering natural wonders as well as Buddhist temple relics, this three-day tour is perfect for uncovering the essence of Mount Fanjing. After a birds-eye view of the mountain from a cable car, you will hike the iconic landmarks, including Mushroom Stone, Old Golden Summit, Cheng'en Temple and Red Cloud Golden Summit.

Ehnic villages, local folk customs, culture and architecture will only enrich your experience.

5-Day Hiking Enshi Secret Wonderland



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Explore the majestic Enshi Grand Canyon, hiking lesser-known mountain routes, floating on the crystal clear water of Pingshan River, and walking on the stunning floating path at Lion Pass Scenic Area. Immerse yourself in the dynamic culture of the local minorities and so much more. Enshi is the perfect place for a getaway with a group of friends to explore, get great views for the gram, and experience amazing culture to fuel the soul.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]