8 New COVID Cases, Regulations Eased for Overseas Arrivals​

By Ned Kelly, August 27, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 7 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, August 27.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 7 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 7 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That can be considered good news after two community cases were reported over the previous two days.

READ MORE: 2 New COVID Cases, 1 More Outside Quarantine

Regulations eased for overseas arrivals...

The General Administration of Customs announced on Thursday that China is removing requirements for overseas arrivals to report previous nucleic acid test results, infection status and vaccination dates.

Previously, foreign nationals coming to China had to declare whether they have been infected with COVID-19 in the past and whether they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Now, those coming to China will only need to declare whether they have tested positive during the past 14 days. The new rule will come into effect on August 31.

International arrivals to China will still need to undergo two PCR tests 48 hours before departure, with the last test being conducted within 24 hours of departure. 

READ MORE: Test & Vaccine History No Longer Required for Overseas Arrivals

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

