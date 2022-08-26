Mandy Wong on Orlando Bloom, Make-A-Wish & 12 Years of Mirage.M

Originally from Kuala Lumpur, then trained in London, hairstylist Mandy Wong opened hugely popular salon Mirage.M in the Cool Docks all the way back in June 2010, which soon became famous for its events, film shoots and parties.

Sadly, this Sunday sees their closing party, after which you’ll find the talented Ms Wong as Creative Director at Wanda Reign on the Bund. But, in true Mirage.M fashion, they are going out with a big bash, and one that will raise funds for their number one charity, the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

We caught up with Mandy to talk 12 years of Mirage.M memories.



Tell us about the philosophy behind Mirage.M?

We wanted to bring Western hairdressing techniques and give our clients the opportunity to experience a friendly and warm atmosphere.

You are well know for your collaborations. Tell us about some you have done over the years?

In our early years, we collaborated with different international brands and advertising companies. We have worked with a wide range of institutions varying from household brands such as Volkswagen and Phillips to creative powerhouses such as Elle, Marie Claire and Vogue.

What is the most famous head of hair you have cut?

I have cut and colored Orlando Bloom’s hair as he was in town for a movie. I’ve styled Keanu Reeves’ hair during an event.

From the Chinese side, I’ve worked with Li Bing Bing, Celina Jade, Fan Bing Bing and Yang Mi.



Mandy with Fan Bing Bing



Yang Mi styling it

And the most memorable?

Orlando Bloom. He was great with dogs – my dog Juno was in the salon, and he also rescued one of the dogs on the film set he was working on!

He was very fun, and he was polite.



Mandy cutting Orlando's hair



Mandy with Orlando's cut hair





Orlando looking dapper on set

You also do charity work and fundraising. How did you get involved with Make-A-Wish?

I started working with Make-A-Wish in 2017 after I was contacted to provide a make-over for one of the children.

As a community outreach coordinator, I have continued to work closely with Make-A-Wish over the past five years, running events from the salon and assisting them in any way possible.

What is it about Make-A-Wish that inspires such passion?

We strongly believe in this charity because the experiences that are created by this foundation inspire hope and strength for children and their families, and provide an opportunity and the ability to experience life beyond illness.

In the fight against a critical illness, each wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement for every child and their family on their journey.



Making a wish come true



Each wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement



Make-A-Wish taps into a child’s imagination

Make-A-Wish taps into a child’s imagination, and this is at the heart of everything they accomplish. The Make-A-Wish mission is something we in the Mirage.M team believe in and feel very strongly about.

There are many wishes pending, and a lot of critically ill children waiting to have their wishes granted. So we hope that this fundraiser will go towards some of those.

What is next for you?

The salon closes on August 31. After a brief period of relocation, from September 8 you’ll be able to find Charly’s Salon X Mirage M on the second floor of Wanda Reign on the Bund.

Will you keep the charity collaborations going?

Of course! We'll keep the spirit of giving back to the community and ensuring poorly children get the opportunity to make their wishes come true.

What can people expect from Sunday?

It should be a great day with an emphasis on community for our final hurrah. There will be live music from Roni Macedo, a food stand, drinks and a second-hand sale of Mirage.M memorabilia.

Any final message for all your customers?

We would like to thank all our clients who have supported us over the past 12 years. Without our loyal clients, it would have been impossible to sustain our business.

We are sad to leave, but we are looking forward to the next chapter.

Mirage.M Closing Party for Make-A-Wish

Sun Aug 28, 3pm-Late; Free.

Mirage.M, The Cool Docks, 505 Zhong Shan Nan Lu, Building 12, Unit 102 地址 老码头－505弄12号楼102室中山南路靠近新码头街.