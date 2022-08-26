2 New COVID Cases, 1 More Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 1 local asymptomatic case this morning, Friday, August 26.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 0 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.



Of the 1 new local asymptomatic case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.



The 1 new local case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:



1 in Yangpu District

That is the second community case in the city in as many days, after a run of 7 days without one.

It also means Shanghai's long-awaited return to zero cases, that was finally achieved on Wednesday... also ended on Wednesday.

What we know about the community case...

The Yangpu District community case is a 46-year-old female, who lives in Xinjiangwancheng Subdistrict.



While her travel history has not been released, Wu Qianyu, a senior official with the Shanghai Health Commission, said that "the recent infections reported in Shanghai are people who had traveled outside the city or their contacts."

In the last seven days, the case had visited two hotels in Jing'an and Minhang districts and a restaurant in Yangpu, as well as her accommodation and workplace.

Her accommodation at 399 Guoxia Lu, along with the street shops on the ground floor, has been designated as a high-risk area, and more than 180 residents in the community and 81 others working at the 18 street shops have been put under 7-day home quarantine.

Her company at 160 Minxing Lu and adjacent buildings and street shops have been designated as a medium-risk area.

School start remains unaffected...



Yangpu's primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens and childcare facilities, will return for in-person classes as planned from September 1, Wang Hao, deputy director of Yangpu, has assured residents.

Here's a timely reminder of the new rules put in place by the Shanghai Education Commission ahead of the new term:



All staff and students must have had two nucleic acid tests in three days prior to returning, with one taken within 24 hours.

A test within 24 hours will then be the standard for all concerned, as is a test before leaving the campus at the end of each day (we guess that's the 'test within 24 hours' covered then).

Temperature checks will also be the norm, while masks will be mandatory in districts with medium or high-risk areas. Children in kindergartens and nurseries, however, do not have to wear masks.

The Commission also advocates 14 days self-health management for staff and students prior to the beginning of term (so that should have started from last Thursday, August 18).

Requirements will be adjusted according to developments on the pandemic, the Commission added.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

