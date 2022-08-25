  1. home
6 New COVID Cases, 1 Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, August 25, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 6 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, August 25.

Of the 6 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 5 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

The 1 new asymptomatic case that tested positive during regular screening was in the following area:

  • 1 in Pudong New Area

It means Shanghai's long-awaited run of zero cases that started yesterday... also ended yesterday. Bugger.

READ MORE: Zero COVID Cases Reported for 1st Time in 2 Weeks

What we know about the community case...

The Pudong community case that tested positive during regular screening is a 43-year-old male who lives Kangqiao Town.

He recently returned to Shanghai from a driving holiday with his family, where they visited multiple places.

Since returning to Shanghai, he had been to a hotel, a beauty salon, a car maintenance store and several restaurants in Pudong New Area and Baoshan District. Mass screening is now taking place in those areas.

His accommodation at 258 Xiuyan Xi Lu has been designated as high-risk, and over 3,000 residents put under 7-day home quarantine.

School starts a week today...

The community case has put the fear in Pudong parents, coming as it does just a week before school is due to start in-person, after being suspended since March. 

Pudong parents, we are all praying for you.

Here's a timely reminder of the new rules put in place by the Shanghai Education Commission ahead of the new term:

  • All staff and students must have had two nucleic acid tests in three days prior to returning, with one taken within 24 hours.

  • A test within 24 hours will then be the standard for all concerned, as is a test before leaving the campus at the end of each day (we guess that's the 'test within 24 hours' covered then).

  • Temperature checks will also be the norm, while masks will be mandatory in districts with medium or high-risk areas. Children in kindergartens and nurseries, however, do not have to wear masks.

  • The Commission also advocates 14 days self-health management for staff and students prior to the beginning of term (so that should have started from last Thursday, August 18).

Requirement will be adjusted according to developments on the pandemic, the Commission added.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

