45 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

First up, thought we had forgotten about weekend brunch? Not likely! Click the link below to check out your options...



READ MORE: 10 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Now, on with the best of the rest...

Wednesday

Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

The Pearl is back! Their first themed show since their return will be a night dedicated to British songsmiths Adele and Ed Sheeran, with happy hour from 6-8pm and the show starting at 8pm.

Wed Aug 24, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Miercoles Calientes Manila Night @ Tomatito

Tomatito's second Miercoles Calientes of the summer sees Sexy Chef Sandro bringing flavors from the Philippines for all the Pinoy food lovers (or simply foodies) with tapas starting from just RMB15.

Wed Aug 24, 5.30-10.30pm.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Loaded Wednesday @ Tacolicious

Loaded Wednesdays at Tacolicious sees their signature Loaded Fries – crisp golden fries loaded with nacho cheese sauce, mayonnaise and a generous portion of the topping of your choice – with any two beers for just RMB88 and any two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Wed, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Beef Wellington Wednesday @ Bull & Claw



It's Beef Wellington Wednesday every hump day with the delicious dish just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Buy 1 Get 1 Smash Burgers @ The Camel

Burger Night at The Camel x Smokehouse sees buy-one-get-one on their famous Smash Burgers.

Every Wed, 5-10pm.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo

Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Buy-One-Get-One @ ROZO

It's buy-one-get-one on cocktails and spirits at ROZO from 8pm-Midnight every Wednesday night.

Every Wed, 8pm-Midnight.

ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.

Thursday

Mojito Night @ El Santo



Unleash your Havana spirit at Mojito Night at El Santo, with free Mojitos from 6-7pm and then buy-one-get-one on into the night.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo.

B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

The Pearl plays host to Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Thu Aug 25, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

We Love Friends Quiz @ The Camel x Smokehouse



Calling all fans of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe! This week's themed quiz at The Camel is a We Love Friends Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB25!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Thu Aug 25, 7pm; Free.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Chef's Table @ Crush

Every Thursday Crush hosts a Chef’s Table. Chef Dylan prepares four dishes inspired from his imagination, which Elliott pairs with unique wines from across the globe. Check out this week's menu above. Head along to share an intimate culinary and wine experience – seating is limited to 10 people though, so be sure to reserve ahead of time.

Every Thu, 7.30pm; RMB888.

Crush Wine Bistro, 819 Shaanxi Bei Lu, by Changping Lu 陕西北路819号, 近昌平路.

The Ladies Evenings @ ROZO



Rose, white, red and – of course – sparkling wine if free flow for the ladies only for just RMB98 every Thursday from 9-11pm at ROZO, with DJ Zak providing the tunes.

Every Thu, 9-11pm; RMB98. ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.

My Boyfriend is Out of Town Ladies Night @ The Fellas



No boyfriends on sight every Thursday on The Fellas Terrace. Wear your high heels, grab your girls, have a dinner, enjoy the DJ and indulge in an open bar for all ladies from 9.30pm.

Every Thu, 9.30pm; Free. The Fellas, 7/F, 7 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu 地址 延安东路7号7楼, 近中山东一路.

Friday



Live DJ @ El Santo



Get your weekend started at El Santo, where ever Friday a live DJ gets the party going, and Coronas and Margaritas are buy-one-get-one from 5-8pm.



Every Fri, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Summer Aperitivo @ Something

We love classy things at affordable prices. It's two hours of free flow cocktails and canapes at Something's Summer Aperitvo every Friday from 6pm for just RMB198. That's what we're talking about!

Every Fri, 6-8pm; RMB198.

Something, 2/F, 98 Wukang Lu, by Wuyuan Lu 地址 武康路98号2楼，近五原路, 6404 2228 / 187 0191 3685.

Bullets In The Jukebox: All Vinyl Records Dance Party @ Yuyintang

For one night only, YYT OG is turning into a cool cat's ball, as Vinyl Vader and DJ BO unleash Bullets In The Jukebox: All Vinyl Records Dance Party. It's a dance party of rockabilly tunes, along with doo-wop, jump blues, rhythm and blues, 1950s/early 60s pop, early ska: all music from the birth of rock n roll.

Coming in hot for his first ever Shanghai DJ gig is Vinyl Vader, an American DJ based in Chengdu. He's also the co-owner of China's oldest/biggest Western comic book shop: Comic Book Ren.

Fri August 19, 9pm-1am; Free.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Friday & Saturday

Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl

The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Fri & Sat Aug 26 & 27, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre



Every Saturday and Sunday MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend! Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Every Sat & Sun, Sat 10am, Sun 11am; RMB35. Online.

Weekend Market @ BFC

The BFC Weekend Market is back every Saturday and Sunday, bringing street culture, the pet community, art and culture, organic flower booths, bars, performances and a terrace party together. With more than 110 vendors at the market, this is a whole new social lifestyle for the city.

Every Sat & Sun, 10am-10pm; Free.

BFC (Bund Finance Center), 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Free Flow Mezcal, Margaritas & Corona @ Tacos El Paisa



Free flow mezcal, Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Every Sat & Sun, 1-3pm; RMB158.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Mirage.M Closing Party for Make-A-Wish @ Mirage.M

Sad news – Mirage.M is closing its doors on August 31. They are saying one last thank you to everyone who has supported them over the past 12 years with a closing party on Sunday, with drinks, live music, tunes by DJ Roni Macedo and a second hand sale of all your favorite Mirage.M memorabilia! As is the Mirage.M way, all proceeds will go towards the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Sun Aug 28, 3pm-Late; Free.

Mirage.M, The Cooldocks - 505 Zhong Shan Nan Lu, Building 12, Unit 102 地址 老码头－505弄12号楼102室中山南路靠近新码头街

Moules Frites A Volonte @ Chez Jojo

Celebrate the French traditional party with all you can eat mussels and fries for just RMB118, plus music from French DJ Kiv.

Sun Aug 28, 12-3pm; RMB118.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fuming Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.



Proper Sunday Roast @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Monday



All Day Happy Hour & Taco Deal @ Tacolicious

Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

50% Off Meatless Monday @ Carrot & Cleaver

Everything is half price for Meatless Monday at sustainability-focused, plant-based, vegan-friendly, conscious consumption eatery Carrot & Cleaver.

Every Mon.

Carrot & Cleaver, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城1楼, 近西康路.

Lobster & Prawn Roll @ Bull & Claw



Lobster & Prawn Rolls are just RMB98 every Monday at The Bull & Claw. Scan the QR to book now.

Every Mon, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

¥158 Free Flow Monday @ El Santo

Quite the deal at El Santo on Mondays: Four hours of free flow Nachos, Corona and Frozen Margaritas from 5-9pm for just RMB158.

Every Mon, 5-9pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Tuesday



Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine. Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while Logan comes up with a cocktail to match, and the combo is yours to enjoy for just RMB95.

Every Tue, 6pm-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Steak Fries @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is slinging steak fries for just RMB138 every Tuesday. Scan the QR to get yer meat fix.

Every Tue, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo

Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20. Details on the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Tue, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

We Love the 90 Quiz – Part 2 @ The Camel x Smokehouse



This week's themed quiz at The Camel is a We Love the 90s Quiz – Part 2. Back by popular demand! Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Aug 30, 7pm; Free.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Daily Events

Nice to Meet You Again @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

To celebrate the 12th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Arena, this the exhibition consists of four themed showcases and recaptures the Arena's historic memories. Over 50 valuable collections are on display for the first time. Among them are many autographed posters of famous domestic and overseas artists and souvenirs from the Arena’s most exciting international sports events.

Daily, 11am-9pm; Free.

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Yaohua Lu 世博大道1200号, 近耀华路.

¥35 Frozen Margaritas @ Tacolicious



Head on over to Tacolicious for RMB35 Frozen Margaritas all day, all night, all month!

Daily, until Aug 31.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Feeling the heat this summer? Enjoy the good things in life daily at more that reasonable prices from 3-7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3-4pm and increasing by 5 RMB every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz. Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

4th year Rollerversary @ RIINK

To celebrate RIINK's belated 4th Rollerversary, they are offering free skates to anyone who missed out on a birthday party due to lockdown. So if you were born in April, May or June, head on over with your ID to get things rolling.

Until Aug 31.

RIINK, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, Shankang Li 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Shanghai Taco Tour



See those restaurants on the flyer above? From now until September 5, they are all offering a taco combo special. In each venue you can claim a taco bingo card that contains 10 slots to fill for each restaurant. When you order the combo, the venue will give you a sticker to put on your bingo card.

The first 40 people that claim all 10 stickers and send a picture of the competed bingo card to the Vitae Spirits WeChat account (QR on the poster above) will win prizes galore! Rather order in? No problem – waimai orders of the combo specials will also receive a sticker.

Daily, until Sep 5.

See participating venues on the flyer above.

Sunset Crush @ La Barra

Drink, bites and chilled out tropical vibes everyday from 3-8pm at La Barra.

Daily, 3-8pm.

La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Senator Saloon Pop Up @ Sichuan Citizen

Until Senator Saloon is allowed to reopen on Wuyuan Lu (that prohibition theme is a little to literal for liking right now) the team will be taking over the bar at sister restaurant Sichuan Citizen every day from 5pm.

Daily, 5pm-Midnight.

Sichuan Citizen, 2/F, 378 Wukang Lu, by Taian Lu 武康路378号2楼，近泰安路.



Free Flow Champagne @ ENTROPY



Remember what we said about loving classy things at affordable prices? It's three hours of free flow Champagne with snacks at ENTROPY Champagne Cafe for just RMB298 on weekdays and RMB338 on weekends. Unbeatable.

Daily, 5-10pm; Mon-Fri RMB298, Sat & Sun RMB338.

ENTROPY Champagne Cafe, Shop 213F/G/H, 2nd Floor, Grand Gateway 66, 1 Hongqiao Lu 港汇恒隆广场2楼南北连廊.

Happy Hour @ ROZO

It's buy-one-get-one on wine by the glass every day (bar Monday) at ROZO.

Daily, 6-8pm.

ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.



The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai x The Union Trading Company – Bar Collab



Find your way to the Hidden Bar nestled in The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai as they have teamed up with The Union Trading Company, listed 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars. This joint-effort project offers eight newly invented cocktails.

The crew from The Union Trading Company will temporarily move into the Ritz-Carlton Hidden Bar, bringing in their own bartending accessories, glassware, finest ingredients and décor. Tipplers will feel like they are sitting in a more refined version of the original The Union Trading Company.

Daily, 6pm-midnight.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Feng Tang Exhibition

From now to September 10, renowned artist, novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang collaborates with Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai to host his private calligraphy exhibition ‘HAVE THE WILD TEA.’ The exhibition comprises about 30 calligraphy pieces and a calligraphy fan dedicated to the hotel, to be on display throughout the hotel’s lobby bar, creating a unique experience for audiences.

To celebrate this calligraphy exhibition, David Fan, Head Bartender at Mandarin Oriental has crafted two special tea-infused cocktails, named after Feng Tang’s calligraphy works ‘Wild Form’ and ‘Tea Form.’ Guests will be amazed and delighted as they sip on the creative drinks while appreciating the artist’s calligraphy works.

Price: RMB128*

Valid period: Until Sep 10, 10am to 6pm daily

*Inclusive of one entrance ticket and one tea-inspired cocktail (can also choose non-alcoholic drink)

To purchase click here or scan the QR:

Until Sep 10, 10am-6pm; RMB128.

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城路.

Got an Event You'd Like to Promote?



That's Shanghai has begun posting an events list every day of the week, with this bumper one compiled once weekly. Want to make sure all your events are listed? Click the link below to find out how.

READ MORE: Want to Be Included in Our Daily Events Roundups?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

