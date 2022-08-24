28 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

Aug 24: Favela Ladies Night
Kido D is spinning just for you on the Ladies night party of the week!
Unlimited free drinks for ladies.
Get Da Rhythm Outta Ya!
Aug 24: Shenzhen Meets Toronto
Visit the Shenzhen Meets Toronto Exhibition!
2.50-5pm
China Print Art Museum, No.125 Yuxin Road, Longhua District.
Aug 25：OIL City Pop!
City Pop is making a comeback, not just in Japanese car stereos or TV commercials, but in the ears of people around the world.
Lil Shorty, ZZM and CYBER KID will flip the time jump switch and travel back to the endless summers of Showa past, cruising through a bustling city surrounded by neon lights, or cruising along a coastal highway lined with palm trees.
Aug 26: OIL Sprites Play
The sleeping lakeside spirit wakes up, the water spirit shows its sharp tentacles, sending out music factors, spreading in the clear lake.
Sprites play is a scene centered on the sound of nature, combining traditional world music/modern electronics/dance and other artistic methods. We always pay attention to the unique experience brought by the energy atmosphere created by music.
Aug 26 and 28: Brass House Belgian Night
The objective of this event is to promote the Belgian culture, business opportunities & social presence in Shenzhen. We invite the Belgian, Chinese and other international communities!
Special Promotion : Straffe Hendrik and Blanche De Bruges
Aug 26-27: Revolucion Cocktail Beach Party
Revo beach party this weekend in SZ. Nothing to say! Are you ready ? Get your swimming suit. Many surprises for you.
Aug 27: Tufting Art Workshop
Tufting DIY.
Aug 27: Beach Music Weekend: To Wild
You may heard about G.O.R., but having that party experience with them is something different.
Aug 27: Green Breath
Green Breath-XIAOMAAN Handpan Nature Concert
Aug 27: OIL Cage
On August 27th, BDSM rave program HYDRA joined us to re-open CAGE. In the dark, the flesh and blood pulsated under the skin for a long time. Let the soul experience absolute freedom and security in the constriction of the body. When the world is closing in on you and there's no escape, CAGE's door is always open.
Aug 27: Drag Queen Show
We will provide:
1. Free activity ticket, one cocktail and one special gift
2. The top three winners of the retro talent show will also get a special "secret gift" from the bar.
We need you to:
1. Abide by Dresscode and dress in line with retro and disco themes;
2. Participate in our live activities, have fun together and cheer for the performers;
3. Release a little red book note for us after the activity to record beautiful moments;
Registration link: http://v3zvr20o067anh3g.mikecrm.com/wk9k0Mu
Aug 27: C1C Foam Block Party
We provide snack and food, parties, drinks, and DJs!
RMB68 Early Bird RMB88 Entrance
C1C, Group Eight, Container Maker Block, G&G Creative Community, No.9, Uyuan Road, Nanshan District.
Aug 27: Salt & Talk Standup Comedy Spotlight
Watch the Stand-up Comedy Spotlight live in Shenzhen!
Our speaker will be Kent Kedl.
RMB100 in advance, RMb150 at the door
Aug 27: Baia Electric Kitchen
Saturday August 27. Something different, something you don’t want to miss - especially if you like house music and outdoor vibes. “ELECTRIC KITCHEN” presented by JJ & Chris from Germany. 10pm-2am
Aug 27: Summer Riesling Wine Tasting
Mr. Bill, the head of Shenzhen Guipu teaching, and Mr. Henry Wu Yaoheng, the champion of the National German Wine Sommelier Competition, the head of SERA, will share the academic knowledge and interest about German Riesling with you during the event.
Aug 27: Awakening Meditation
We are all looking for something great in life, what about something beautiful?
These wonderful meditation sessions will guide you to inner stillness, peace and grounding.
Aug 28: Hip Hop and R&B All Night
Every Tuesday: Tuesday Special @Vicha
Tuesday special at Vicha bar!
RMB110 for 6 bottles of Corona
RMB150 for Goose Island 3L
RMB228 for Tequila 1 bottle
Every Wednesday: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night
This Wednesday, August 24, the best Latin party in the city and with it the live Latin band do not miss it!
Every Wednesday: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night Dance
Mi Casa Es Su Casa Latino night!
Latin Pop means sensuality, be sexy , stylish and crazy at the same time. Everytime different show different surprises. Come and join us tonight for a crazy Wednesday!
Every Wednesday: Vicha Thirsty Wednesday
Tequila today is cheap AF at Vicha!
Every Friday: Happy Friday on Revolucion Cocktail
Every Friday, from July 15, 2022 until December 31, 2022
Every Friday: Thirsty Friday
Bag yourself a 20% off every tasty liquid libation we have at the bar until 9pm at Thirsty Friday.
Every Sunday: The Flames Takeout Comedy
Come laugh with us at TakeOut Comedy every Sunday!
Free entrance!
Every Sun-Thurs: Happy Hour @Life on Mars
Shisha 50% off. Buy 1 get 1 free on selected cocktails.
Mon-Fri: Happy hour @Smoke & Mirrors
Enjoy a refreshing whiskey highball for only RMB48. 20% off all whisky by glass & bottle.
