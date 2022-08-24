  1. home
28 Awesome Things To Do in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, August 24, 2022

Aug 24: Favela Ladies Night

WechatIMG8380076c7f5c792e15066bebe9a5f47a.jpeg

Kido D is spinning just for you on the Ladies night party of the week!

Unlimited free drinks for ladies.

Get Da Rhythm Outta Ya!

See a listing for Favela

Aug 24: Shenzhen Meets Toronto

WechatIMGd4a9113be42a281c2ef86e3489820a69.jpg

Visit the Shenzhen Meets Toronto Exhibition!

2.50-5pm

China Print Art Museum, No.125 Yuxin Road, Longhua District.

Aug 25：OIL City Pop!

640.jpeg

City Pop is making a comeback, not just in Japanese car stereos or TV commercials, but in the ears of people around the world.

Lil Shorty, ZZM and CYBER KID will flip the time jump switch and travel back to the endless summers of Showa past, cruising through a bustling city surrounded by neon lights, or cruising along a coastal highway lined with palm trees.

Scan the QR code to book tickets.

640.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 26: OIL Sprites Play

640-1.jpeg

The sleeping lakeside spirit wakes up, the water spirit shows its sharp tentacles, sending out music factors, spreading in the clear lake.

Sprites play is a scene centered on the sound of nature, combining traditional world music/modern electronics/dance and other artistic methods. We always pay attention to the unique experience brought by the energy atmosphere created by music.

Scan the QR code to book tickets.

640.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 26 and 28: Brass House Belgian Night

WechatIMGe86d6b0516071295f9d32138438d24fc.jpg

The objective of this event is to  promote the Belgian culture, business opportunities & social presence in Shenzhen.  We invite the Belgian, Chinese and other international communities! 

Special Promotion : Straffe Hendrik and Blanche De Bruges

See a listing for Brass House

Aug 26-27: Revolucion Cocktail Beach Party

WechatIMG929fdceff09474fc2f33eba77cc5042a.jpg

Revo beach party this weekend in SZ. Nothing to say! Are you ready ? Get your swimming suit.  Many surprises for you.

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail


Aug 27: Tufting Art Workshop

WechatIMG510.jpeg

Tufting DIY.

See a listing for Guangming Culture and Art Center

Aug 27: Beach Music Weekend: To Wild

WechatIMG567.jpeg

You may heard about G.O.R., but having that party experience with them is something different.

See a listing for Moon Beach Club

Aug 27: Green Breath

0a84ffc5025e2a63f3a8e03e8365c2f.jpeg

Green Breath-XIAOMAAN Handpan Nature Concert

See a listing for MPK Livehouse

Aug 27: OIL Cage

640-2.jpeg

On August 27th, BDSM rave program HYDRA joined us to re-open CAGE. In the dark, the flesh and blood pulsated under the skin for a long time. Let the soul experience absolute freedom and security in the constriction of the body. When the world is closing in on you and there's no escape, CAGE's door is always open.

Scan the QR code to book tickets.

640.png

See a listing for OIL

Aug 27: Drag Queen Show

WechatIMG8057b6a879deed394ce7d30cce9be3d3.jpg

We will provide:

1. Free activity ticket, one cocktail and one special gift

2. The top three winners of the retro talent show will also get a special "secret gift" from the bar.

We need you to:

1. Abide by Dresscode and dress in line with retro and disco themes;

2. Participate in our live activities, have fun together and cheer for the performers;

3. Release a little red book note for us after the activity to record beautiful moments;

Registration link: http://v3zvr20o067anh3g.mikecrm.com/wk9k0Mu

See a listing for Amoon Club

Aug 27: C1C Foam Block Party

2022-08-24-09.07.49.jpg

We provide snack and food, parties, drinks, and DJs!

RMB68 Early Bird RMB88 Entrance

Scan the QR code for tickets.

2022-08-24-09.10.57.jpg

C1C, Group Eight, Container Maker Block, G&G Creative Community, No.9, Uyuan Road, Nanshan District.

Aug 27: Salt & Talk Standup Comedy Spotlight

WechatIMG7c1ca284324827e21e995b271e4a7014.jpeg

Watch the Stand-up Comedy Spotlight live in Shenzhen!

Our speaker will be Kent Kedl.

RMB100 in advance, RMb150 at the door

See a listing for Salt & Talk

Aug 27: Baia Electric Kitchen

2022-08-24-09.42.13.jpg

Saturday August 27. Something different, something you don’t want to miss - especially if you like house music and outdoor vibes. “ELECTRIC KITCHEN” presented by JJ & Chris from Germany. 10pm-2am

See a listing for BAIA

Aug 27: Summer Riesling Wine Tasting

WechatIMG544.jpeg

Mr. Bill, the head of Shenzhen Guipu teaching, and Mr. Henry Wu Yaoheng, the champion of the National German Wine Sommelier Competition, the head of SERA, will share the academic knowledge and interest about German Riesling with you during the event.

See a listing for Sera Wine Bistro

Aug 27: Awakening Meditation

WechatIMG078eee9877652f5524187b1b279843ae.jpeg

We are all looking for something great in life, what about something beautiful?

These wonderful meditation sessions will guide you to inner stillness, peace and grounding.

To join weekend sessions, scan the QR code.

Aug 28: Hip Hop and R&B All Night

_20220822101601.jpeg

See a listing for Baia Burger Concept (Shekou)

Every Tuesday: Tuesday Special @Vicha

WechatIMG771.jpeg

Tuesday special at Vicha bar! 

RMB110 for 6 bottles of Corona

RMB150 for Goose Island 3L

RMB228 for Tequila 1 bottle

See a listing for Vicha Restaurant and Lounge Bar

Every Wednesday: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night

WechatIMG524e59bf9ba3a5269fea45fc87377818.jpeg

This Wednesday, August 24, the best Latin party in the city and with it the live Latin band do not miss it!

WechatIMG468e150318a480acd91d99f2505802dc.jpeg

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail

Every Wednesday: Revolucion Cocktail Latin Night Dance

WechatIMGa08b721f49579f419c852981da7170fb.jpg

Mi Casa Es Su Casa Latino night!

Latin Pop means sensuality,  be sexy , stylish and crazy at the same time. Everytime different show  different surprises. Come and join us tonight for a crazy Wednesday!

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail 

Every Wednesday: Vicha Thirsty Wednesday

WechatIMGf21ebc5d20dc4b628623ab159b021e0b.jpeg

Tequila today is cheap AF at Vicha! 

See a listing for Vicha

Every Friday: Happy Friday on Revolucion Cocktail

Revolucion-Cocktail-.jpeg

Every Friday, from July 15, 2022 until December 31, 2022

See a listing for Revolucion Cocktail


Every Friday: Thirsty Friday


_20220819180447.jpeg

Bag yourself a 20% off every tasty liquid libation we have at the bar until 9pm at Thirsty Friday.

See a listing for Life on Mars

Every Sunday: The Flames Takeout Comedy

WechatIMG5016441f138869646e395a4809cebce5.jpg

Come laugh with us at TakeOut Comedy every Sunday!

Free entrance!

See a listing for Sea World


Every Sun-Thurs: Happy Hour @Life on Mars


WechatIMG294.jpeg

Shisha 50% off. Buy 1 get 1 free on selected cocktails.

See a listing for Life on Mars

Mon-Fri: Happy hour @Smoke & Mirrors

WechatIMG860.jpeg

Enjoy a refreshing whiskey highball for only RMB48. 20% off all whisky by glass & bottle.

See a listing for Smoke & Mirrors



