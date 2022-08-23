Typhoon Ma-on Warning Issued for Guangzhou, Shenzhen

A blue weather warning has been issued for the incoming typhoon Ma-on in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, alongside a yellow warning for high temperatures.

Typhoon Ma-on is this year’s ninth typhoon and is expected to bring heavy downpours of rain in both cities and across Guangdong on Thursday, August 25, and Friday, August 26.



Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend and into next week.



Due to the subtropical high, Guangzhou will see temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius today (Tuesday, August 23) and tomorrow.



Shenzhen will be slightly cooler, recording temperatures of 34 to 36 degrees Celsius over both days.



On August 22 Ma-on’s center was located around 350 kilometers east of north Manila, Philippines.



Ma-on is currently heading northwest at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour, with little change in intensity.



It will then move into the northeastern part of the South China Sea tomorrow morning and gradually closer to the coast of Guangdong.



Ma-on will reach its peak as a severe tropical storm and will make landfall on coastal areas on August 25 as a category 9 to 11 tropical storm or a severe tropical storm (category 12).



China operates a five-tier weather warning system, with white being the lowest, followed by blue, yellow, amber and red.



Despite the heavy rain heading to Guangdong, China has been battling a severe drought over the last few weeks due to the current heatwave.

Last week, in an attempt to force rain, several provinces in China turned to cloud seeding operations.

Hubei and other provinces fired chemical-carrying rockets into the sky in an attempt to create clouds, and thus rain.

