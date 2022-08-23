Did You Notice Beijing’s ‘Frosted Clouds’ Yesterday?

Beijing weather often has some surprises in store, some of them nasty – like the sandstorm of March, 2021...

... and some of them nice – like the “frosted clouds” which appeared over the capital yesterday, August 22, 2022.

The topic started trending among netizens, as photos of the frosty-looking clouds popped up online. The hashtag “Beijing frosted clouds” has received a total of almost 66 million views on social media platform Weibo.

According to Guangming Daily, the shapes of the clouds were formed by a combination of a strong westerly wind and a strong jet stream.

Below are a few snaps we’d like to share:

A Beijing sunset looking west from Beijing CBD. Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

Liulong Lu in western Haidian district. Image via Weibo/@A吃了个奇怪的蘑菇



Hogsmeade in Harry Potter Land, Universal Beijing Resort. Image via Weibo/@Rebecca的绣绣日记



A frosted cloud over a section of the Great Wall. Image via Weibo/@焰雨清澜



Frosted clouds over Zhongguancun, Haidian district. Image via Weibo/@我系蒸煮仙人

In future, let’s hope the capital brings us more nice-looking clouds and fewer cough-inducing sandstorms.

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京的晖子]

