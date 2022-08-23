  1. home
19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2022 Guangzhou Guide

By That's Guangzhou, August 23, 2022

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its third year in China, Guangzhou’s food and beverage industry is continuing to push forward.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Michelin Guide Guangzhou was released to the public, highlighting some of the city’s greatest dining destinations from top dollar to best value. 

741661220292_.pic_hd.jpg

Untitled-2.jpg

This is the fifth year that a Michelin Guide has been released in the city of Guangzhou, a culinary capital that features Cantonese food as well as cuisines from around the world.

With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into seven categories: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef and Service Award.

The big news this year is two new additions to the ‘One Star’ club, Stiller and Xin Ji. Stiller, located in Guangzhou’s Garden Hotel was created by Chef Stefan Stiller in 2008 in Shanghai. They also took home the Young Chef Award, which was presented to Tommy Zhang. 

Below, we’ve gathered the list of winners from Michelin’s 2022 guide to Guangzhou, including many household names you’ll remember from previous years, as well as some new (to the list, anyway) places to try in the months ahead.

Two Stars

2581661225891_.pic_hd.jpg

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Jiang by Chef Fei

Tai’an Table

One Star

2431661225653_.pic_hd.jpg

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Bingsheng Mansion

Bingsheng Private Kitchen

Famous Cuisine (Tianhe)

Hongtu Hall

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine 

Jade River

Lai Heen

Lei Garden (Yuexiu)

Lingnan House

Rever

Song

Stiller

Suyab Courtyard Pickmoon Gourmet

Wisca (Haizhu)

Yu Yue Heen

Xin Ji

Young Chef Award

202208/1701661224370__pic_hd.jpg

“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”

Chef Tommy Zhang from Stiller.

Service Award

1511661223786_.pic.jpg

“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”

Ms. Zhu Jianqun from Yushan Soup.

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

bib-full-list-chefs.jpg

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

Cheungloi Cook (Huacheng Avenue)

Chung Fa

Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong West Road)

Dai Yong Town

Dayang (Wenming Road)

Dong Xing (Tianhe)

Ease (Yuexiu)

Enning Liu Fu Ji (Donghua East Road)

FT • Bak Kut Te

Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling Road)

Hai Xian Jie Cai Guan

Hua Ge Si Chu

Huacheng Yuan

Hunan Cuisine

Jian Ji (Liwan)

Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Road)

Liang Jie Nanning Pumiao Shengzha Mifen

Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang East Road)

Mamak

Nan Yuan

Pandan (Yuexiu)

Sa Er Ta Dongxiang Shou Zhua

Soodle

Stay Here

Temple Street

Tong Ji

Wei Shi Ji

Wen Ji Yixinji

Xiang Qun (Longin East Road

Xiguan Heng Ji Popo Mian (Dezheng Middle Road)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Shiba Fu)

Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)

Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)

Xing Fu Yi Zhan

Ya Yuan

Ze 8

Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Avenue)

Michelin Guide Selected Restaurant

"Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal."

Aroma

Beiyuan Cuisine

Bingsheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Lu)

Catch

Char

Cheers (Huangpu)

Cicada

Deli Boutique Uncle De Abalone

Dining Room 

Dr. Xu’s Wellbeing Branch

E Gong Cun (Liwan)

Ebony

Emmelyn

Ersha No. 1

Five Zen5es 

Flavors of China

Four Seasons Pavillion Run

Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales

Guangzhou Restaurant (Wenchang Nan Lu)

Guo Fan Jia Yan

He Yuan (Tianhe) 

Kai Sheng Si Chu

Lai Wan

Li Château 

Liang Jia Cai Guan

Limoni

LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)

Mango Tree

Mercato

Mezomd

Ming Court

Panxi

The Peach Blossom

Sky No. 1

Summer Palace

Tangshi Meishi

Tao Ran Xuan

Tao Tao Ju Ya Yuan

Taozui Guan

Thai Alley Yuexiu

The Penthouse

Tian Shui (Yuexiu)

Wenjian Hainan Cuisine

Wisca (Yuexiu)

Wu Cai Ji

Xi Jing Jing

Yong

Yong Zuo (Baoye North Street)

Yuan Ji

Yue Jing Xuan

Yuan River (Panyu)

Yun Pavilion

Yushan Soup
Zen Tea

The list features 19 Michelin Star restaurants, adding two new eateries from last year’s guide. The guide also includes 38 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 58 Michelin Guide Selected restaurants.

[All images via That's Guangzhou]

Michelin Guide Michelin Guide Guangzhou Michelin star Michelin chefs

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

