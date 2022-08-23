19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2022 Guangzhou Guide

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its third year in China, Guangzhou’s food and beverage industry is continuing to push forward.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Michelin Guide Guangzhou was released to the public, highlighting some of the city’s greatest dining destinations from top dollar to best value.

This is the fifth year that a Michelin Guide has been released in the city of Guangzhou, a culinary capital that features Cantonese food as well as cuisines from around the world.

With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into seven categories: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef and Service Award.

The big news this year is two new additions to the ‘One Star’ club, Stiller and Xin Ji. Stiller, located in Guangzhou’s Garden Hotel was created by Chef Stefan Stiller in 2008 in Shanghai. They also took home the Young Chef Award, which was presented to Tommy Zhang.

Below, we’ve gathered the list of winners from Michelin’s 2022 guide to Guangzhou, including many household names you’ll remember from previous years, as well as some new (to the list, anyway) places to try in the months ahead.

Two Stars

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine

Jiang by Chef Fei

Tai’an Table

One Star

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Bingsheng Mansion

Bingsheng Private Kitchen

Famous Cuisine (Tianhe)

Hongtu Hall

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine

Jade River

Lai Heen

Lei Garden (Yuexiu)

Lingnan House

Rever

Song

Stiller

Suyab Courtyard Pickmoon Gourmet

Wisca (Haizhu)

Yu Yue Heen

Xin Ji

Young Chef Award

“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”

Chef Tommy Zhang from Stiller.

Service Award

“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”

Ms. Zhu Jianqun from Yushan Soup.

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

Cheungloi Cook (Huacheng Avenue)

Chung Fa

Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong West Road)



Dai Yong Town

Dayang (Wenming Road)

Dong Xing (Tianhe)

Ease (Yuexiu)

Enning Liu Fu Ji (Donghua East Road)

FT • Bak Kut Te



Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling Road)

Hai Xian Jie Cai Guan

Hua Ge Si Chu

Huacheng Yuan

Hunan Cuisine

Jian Ji (Liwan)



Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Road)

Liang Jie Nanning Pumiao Shengzha Mifen

Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang East Road)

Mamak

Nan Yuan

Pandan (Yuexiu)

Sa Er Ta Dongxiang Shou Zhua

Soodle

Stay Here

Temple Street



Tong Ji

Wei Shi Ji



Wen Ji Yixinji



Xiang Qun (Longin East Road



Xiguan Heng Ji Popo Mian (Dezheng Middle Road)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Lizhiwan)

Xiguan Zhuyuan (Shiba Fu)

Xin Tai Le (Haizhu)

Xin Tai Le (Yuexiu)



Xing Fu Yi Zhan

Ya Yuan



Ze 8



Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Avenue)

Michelin Guide Selected Restaurant



“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

Aroma



Beiyuan Cuisine

Bingsheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Lu)



Catch

Char

Cheers (Huangpu)



Cicada

Deli Boutique Uncle De Abalone



Dining Room

Dr. Xu’s Wellbeing Branch

E Gong Cun (Liwan)

Ebony



Emmelyn



Ersha No. 1

Five Zen5es

Flavors of China

Four Seasons Pavillion Run

Ganea Kitchen Fairy Tales

Guangzhou Restaurant (Wenchang Nan Lu)

Guo Fan Jia Yan

He Yuan (Tianhe)

Kai Sheng Si Chu



Lai Wan

Li Château

Liang Jia Cai Guan

Limoni



LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)

Mango Tree



Mercato

Mezomd

Ming Court

Panxi



The Peach Blossom



Sky No. 1



Summer Palace

Tangshi Meishi



Tao Ran Xuan



Tao Tao Ju Ya Yuan



Taozui Guan



Thai Alley Yuexiu

The Penthouse



Tian Shui (Yuexiu)

Wenjian Hainan Cuisine

Wisca (Yuexiu)

Wu Cai Ji

Xi Jing Jing

Yong

Yong Zuo (Baoye North Street)

Yuan Ji

Yue Jing Xuan

Yuan River (Panyu)

Yun Pavilion

Yushan Soup

Zen Tea

The list features 19 Michelin Star restaurants, adding two new eateries from last year’s guide. The guide also includes 38 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 58 Michelin Guide Selected restaurants.

[All images via That's Guangzhou]

