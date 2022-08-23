19 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2022 Guangzhou Guide

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its third year in China, Guangzhou’s food and beverage industry is continuing to push forward.
On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Michelin Guide Guangzhou was released to the public, highlighting some of the city’s greatest dining destinations from top dollar to best value.
This is the fifth year that a Michelin Guide has been released in the city of Guangzhou, a culinary capital that features Cantonese food as well as cuisines from around the world.
With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into seven categories: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef and Service Award.
The big news this year is two new additions to the ‘One Star’ club, Stiller and Xin Ji. Stiller, located in Guangzhou’s Garden Hotel was created by Chef Stefan Stiller in 2008 in Shanghai. They also took home the Young Chef Award, which was presented to Tommy Zhang.
Below, we’ve gathered the list of winners from Michelin’s 2022 guide to Guangzhou, including many household names you’ll remember from previous years, as well as some new (to the list, anyway) places to try in the months ahead.
Two Stars
“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”
Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine
One Star
“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”
Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine
Suyab Courtyard Pickmoon Gourmet
Young Chef Award
“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”
Chef Tommy Zhang from Stiller.
Service Award
“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”
Ms. Zhu Jianqun from Yushan Soup.
Bib Gourmand Restaurants
“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”
Cheungloi Cook (Huacheng Avenue)
Da Ge Fan (Tangxiayong West Road)
Enning Liu Fu Ji (Donghua East Road)
Hai Men Yu Zi Dian (Yanling Road)
Lao Xiguan Laifen (Wenming Road)
Liang Jie Nanning Pumiao Shengzha Mifen
Lingnan Haiyanlou (Binjiang East Road)
Xiguan Heng Ji Popo Mian (Dezheng Middle Road)
Zhu Zai Ji Shi Fu (Jiangnan Avenue)
Michelin Guide Selected Restaurant
“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”
Bingsheng Pin Wei (Dongxiao Lu)
Deli Boutique Uncle De Abalone
Guangzhou Restaurant (Wenchang Nan Lu)
LJ Yakiniku (New Tianhe Hotel)
The list features 19 Michelin Star restaurants, adding two new eateries from last year’s guide. The guide also includes 38 Bib Gourmand restaurants and 58 Michelin Guide Selected restaurants.
[All images via That's Guangzhou]
0 User Comments