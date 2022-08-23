  1. home
4 New Shanghai Cases, Macao Opens Up to China Foreigners

By Ned Kelly, August 23, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, August 23.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 3 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Macao opens up to foreigners...

Foreigners who reside on the Chinese mainland can now visit China’s Macao Special Administrative Region, without the need for prior authorization from the Region’s health authorities.

Travelers can also return to most places on the Chinese mainland from Macao quarantine-free.

As of August 8, those returning to Shanghai must undergo two tests within three days of arrival.

That said, always check the specific rules of your destination before traveling.

READ MORE: Macao Opens Up to Foreigners on the Chinese Mainland

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

