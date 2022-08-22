Macao Opens Up to Foreigners on the Chinese Mainland

Foreigners who reside on the Chinese mainland can now visit China’s Macao Special Administrative Region, without the need for prior authorization from the Region’s health authorities.

The announcement was made via the Macao Special Administrative Region Health Bureau on August 20.

Effective today (Monday, August 22, 2022), the following applies, according to the announcement:

“Non-Macao residents without a resident status on the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or the region of Taiwan who are prohibited from entering the Macao Special Administrative Region under paragraph 1 of the Chief Executive’s Dispatch No. 64/2022 may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Chinese mainland without prior authorization from the health authorities, provided that they have not visited places outside the Chinese mainland within 10 days prior to their entry and fulfilled any of the following conditions: Holding a valid Portuguese passport; Holding a valid passport, and satisfying any of the following conditions that allow their re-entry into the Chinese mainland: a) The category of passport is covered by the Agreements on Mutual Visa Exemption Between the People’s Republic of China and Foreign Countries; b) Holding a valid Residence Permit for Foreigner in the People’s Republic of China with the purpose for work, personal matters or family reunion; c) Holding a valid diplomatic, official, courtesy or a C visa issued by the People’s Republic of China; d) Holding other visa issued by the People’s Republic of China which shall valid for a period of 1 month or more; e) Holding a valid Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card of the People’s Republic of China; f) Holding a valid Travel Document of the People’s Republic of China, Entry and Exit Permit of the People’s Republic of China, or other identification document that allows their re-entry into the Chinese mainland.”

As of press time, travelers can return to most places on the Chinese mainland from Macao quarantine-free.

Those returning to Beijing need a negative nucleic test result issued within 48 hours; after arriving in Beijing, travelers must then undergo another test between 24-72 hours after arrival.

As of August 8, those returning to Shanghai must undergo two tests within three days of arrival.

Those returning to Zhuhai – the border city to Macao in Guangdong province – must also undergo two tests within three days of arrival.

Always check the specific rules of your destination before traveling.

According to worldometer, the Macao Special Administrative Region has reported a total of 793 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The region – which is a mere 28 square kilometres – relies heavily on its casino industry.

According to Statista, annual revenue of the industry between 2011-2021 hit a high of MOP361.7 billion (USD44.7 billion) in 2013.

Revenue dropped significantly following the outbreak of COVID-19, with annual revenue in 2020 at MOP61.05 billion (USD7.5 billion). In 2021, annual revenue picked up slightly at MOP87.6 billion (USD10.8 billion).

In July 2022, all casinos were shut in Macao following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Region.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

