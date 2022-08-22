4 New Shanghai Cases, More Flights Cancelled

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, August 22.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 3 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

More flights cancelled...

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced the suspension of two more international flights to Shanghai starting today, Monday, August 22.

China Eastern Airlines Flight MU524 from Tokyo to Shanghai will be put on hold for two weeks after six passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a flight on August 8.

Air Canada Flight AC025 from Vancouver to Shanghai will also be suspended for two weeks after six passengers tested positive on a flight on August 6.

Earlier this month, the CAAC relaxed its flight suspension rules.

Here's how it worked previously:

Passengers testing positive reaches 5 – two week suspension



Passengers testing positive reaches 10 – four week suspension

Here's how it works now:

Passengers testing positive reaches 5 or 4% of total number of passengers – one week suspension



Passengers testing positive reaches 8% of total number of passengers – two week suspension

The adjustments aim to "balance COVID-19 prevention and economic and social development, as well as promote cross-border exchanges and cooperation," according to the CAAC.

Direct flights between UK and China also resumed this month, following negotiations between the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and the CAAC:

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

