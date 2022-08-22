  1. home
  2. Articles

4 New Shanghai Cases, More Flights Cancelled

By Ned Kelly, August 22, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, August 22.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 3 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 3 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

More flights cancelled...

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has announced the suspension of two more international flights to Shanghai starting today, Monday, August 22.

China Eastern Airlines Flight MU524 from Tokyo to Shanghai will be put on hold for two weeks after six passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a flight on August 8.

Air Canada Flight AC025 from Vancouver to Shanghai will also be suspended for two weeks after six passengers tested positive on a flight on August 6.

Earlier this month, the CAAC relaxed its flight suspension rules.

Here's how it worked previously:

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 5 – two week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 10 – four week suspension

Here's how it works now:

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 5 or 4% of total number of passengers – one week suspension

  • Passengers testing positive reaches 8% of total number of passengers – two week suspension

The adjustments aim to "balance COVID-19 prevention and economic and social development, as well as promote cross-border exchanges and cooperation," according to the CAAC.

Direct flights between UK and China also resumed this month, following negotiations between the UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and the CAAC:

READ MORE: Direct Flights Between UK & China Set to Resume

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

2 New Shanghai Cases, Robots to Test for COVID

2 New Shanghai Cases, Robots to Test for COVID

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

3 New Shanghai Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

3 New Shanghai Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

Something fishy going on...

3 New Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New COVID Cases, Shanghai mRNA Vaccine Approved for Trial

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Hainan Officials Gambling & Fighting During COVID Outbreak

Six officials have been punished for dereliction of duty during the island's COVID-19 battle.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Shanghai Jews Fleeing Nazi Persecution

The Hoarder Next Door: Chinese Preppers Stay One Step Ahead

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

Hainan Officials Gambling & Fighting During COVID Outbreak

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Japanese Restaurant Sushiro Bans Staff from Speaking Cantonese

Japanese Restaurant Sushiro Bans Staff from Speaking Cantonese

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Macao Opens Up to Foreigners on the Chinese Mainland

Macao Opens Up to Foreigners on the Chinese Mainland

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 New Shanghai Cases, More Flights Cancelled

4 New Shanghai Cases, More Flights Cancelled

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives