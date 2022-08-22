9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

7-Day Three Stunning Yunnan Hiking Trails



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

This tour takes you on a trekking journey to three of the most stunning mountain trails in Yunnan:

Abuji, a hidden fairyland not open to the public. A mountain paradise for outdoor lovers to admire the sheer beauty of the sacred snow mountains and pristine forests.

Thousand Lake Mountain, famous for seas of wild azalea flowers and its numerous beautiful lakes dotted in the hills. Like Abuji, this mountain is also well-preserved and undeveloped, and is perfect for those who want to escape to the real pristine nature.

And Tiger Leaping Gorge, widely considered to be the finest trek in China due to its unbeatable snow-capped Himalayan peaks and gorges.

After a satisfying four days of hiking, you'll also enjoy leisure activities and sightseeing around the legendary Shangri-La, breathing in the Tibetan world.

8-Day Classic Silk Road Tour







Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass on the Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

7-Day Luxury Xishuangbanna Tropical Escape



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Want to throw yourselves into a tropical fairyland with breathtaking rainforests as well as unique Dai culture? Want to have a unique and exclusive experience, getting in touch with nature and wildlife while staying in a luxury resort?

Xishuangbanna, situated in the south of Yunnan province, is the perfect destination, combining numerous wild animals, rich plants, tropical rainforest, profound Buddhist culture and Dai folk customs. This is the ideal tour to see the real Xishuangbanna, filled with highlights and surprising off-the-beaten-track explorations.

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La. Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

6-Day Guizhou Virgin Forest & Caves



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Unleash your inner Bear Grylls in Guizhou province, without doubt the most underrated province in China! Boasting beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, on this special tour you’ll explore thousand-year-old primitive forests and enter ancient caves that attract the hardiest outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

5-Day Hiking Enshi Secret Wonderland



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Explore the majestic Enshi Grand Canyon, hiking lesser-kown mountain routes, floating on the crystal clear water of Pingshan River, and walking on the stunning floating path at Lion Pass Scenic Area. Immerse yourself in the dynamic culture of the local minorities and so much more. Enshi is the perfect place for a getaway with a group of friends to explore, get great views for the gram, and experience amazing culture to fuel the soul.

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

4-Day Wuyi Mountain Tour



Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Step into an idyllic world at Wuyi Mountain, a UNESCO World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site and paradise on earth for nature lovers. Hike the danxia landscapes; go bamboo rafting along the breathtaking Nine Bend River; wander through a tranquil mountian dahongpao tea plantation, with its intense aroma; explore the deep canyons and stunning waterfalls of Longchuan Grand Canyon; and stay every night at an amazing hotel with a big outdoor swimming pool.

