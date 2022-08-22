  1. home
  2. Articles

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, August 22, 2022

0 0

7-Day Three Stunning Yunnan Hiking Trails

_20220822111613.jpg
Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

This tour takes you on a trekking journey to three of the most stunning mountain trails in Yunnan:

Abuji, a hidden fairyland not open to the public. A mountain paradise for outdoor lovers to admire the sheer beauty of the sacred snow mountains and pristine forests.

Thousand Lake Mountain, famous for seas of wild azalea flowers and its numerous beautiful lakes dotted in the hills. Like Abuji, this mountain is also well-preserved and undeveloped, and is perfect for those who want to escape to the real pristine nature. 

And Tiger Leaping Gorge, widely considered to be the finest trek in China due to its unbeatable snow-capped Himalayan peaks and gorges.

After a satisfying four days of hiking, you'll also enjoy leisure activities and sightseeing around the legendary Shangri-La, breathing in the Tibetan world. 

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Classic Silk Road Tour


_20220822111650.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass on the Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Luxury Xishuangbanna Tropical Escape

Xishuangbanna.jpg
Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Want to throw yourselves into a tropical fairyland with breathtaking rainforests as well as unique Dai culture? Want to have a unique and exclusive experience, getting in touch with nature and wildlife while staying in a luxury resort? 

Xishuangbanna, situated in the south of Yunnan province, is the perfect destination, combining numerous wild animals, rich plants, tropical rainforest, profound Buddhist culture and Dai folk customs. This is the ideal tour to see the real Xishuangbanna, filled with highlights and surprising off-the-beaten-track explorations.

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Yunnan Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La Tour

_20220822111642.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La. Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

For More Information Click Here

6-Day Guizhou Virgin Forest & Caves

Guizhou.jpg
Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Unleash your inner Bear Grylls in Guizhou province, without doubt the most underrated province in China! Boasting beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, on this special tour you’ll explore thousand-year-old primitive forests and enter ancient caves that attract the hardiest outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour

_20220822111646.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore. Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar. The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Hiking Enshi Secret Wonderland

Enshi.jpg
Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Explore the majestic Enshi Grand Canyon, hiking lesser-kown mountain routes, floating on the crystal clear water of Pingshan River, and walking on the stunning floating path at Lion Pass Scenic Area. Immerse yourself in the dynamic culture of the local minorities and so much more. Enshi is the perfect place for a getaway with a group of friends to explore, get great views for the gram, and experience amazing culture to fuel the soul.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

_20220822111654.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

4-Day Wuyi Mountain Tour

Wuyi.jpg
Image courtesy of OKDeal Travel

Step into an idyllic world at Wuyi Mountain, a UNESCO World Natural and Cultural Heritage Site and paradise on earth for nature lovers. Hike the danxia landscapes; go bamboo rafting along the breathtaking Nine Bend River; wander through a tranquil mountian dahongpao tea plantation, with its intense aroma; explore the deep canyons and stunning waterfalls of Longchuan Grand Canyon; and stay every night at an amazing hotel with a big outdoor swimming pool.

For More Information Click Here

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals

more news

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

6 Unbeatable Xmas and New Year Hotel Deals Across China

Meliá Hotels International are making offers you cannot refuse.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Shanghai Jews Fleeing Nazi Persecution

The Hoarder Next Door: Chinese Preppers Stay One Step Ahead

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

Hainan Officials Gambling & Fighting During COVID Outbreak

10 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Japanese Restaurant Sushiro Bans Staff from Speaking Cantonese

Japanese Restaurant Sushiro Bans Staff from Speaking Cantonese

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Macao Opens Up to Foreigners on the Chinese Mainland

Macao Opens Up to Foreigners on the Chinese Mainland

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 New Shanghai Cases, More Flights Cancelled

4 New Shanghai Cases, More Flights Cancelled

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives