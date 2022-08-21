2 New Shanghai Cases, Robots to Test for COVID

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, August 21.

Of the 2 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Robots to test for COVID...



Image via South China Morning Post

A robot that can perform a COVID oral swab test in 35 seconds became the star attraction at the World Robot Conference 2022 in Beijing.

The automaton was designed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) – a state-owned enterprise known for developing and manufacturing spacecraft, launch vehicles and tactical missiles – and could soon be deployed to test arriving airline passengers from abroad, reports South China Morning Post.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]