  1. home
  2. Articles

3 New Shanghai Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

By Ned Kelly, August 20, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, August 20.

Of the 1 new local case reported, 1 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Of the 2 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Fish tested for COVID in Fujian...

Fijian-Fish.jpg
Image via WeChat

Images have gone viral of throat swab samples being taken from newly caught fish in Fujian Province.

The bizarre sight comes after Xiamen's Jimei Maritime Pandemic Control district committee issued a notice stating that, when fishermen return to port, "both fishermen and their seafood must be tested."

According to the district's legal commission, fishermen in Fujian have been conducting illegal trade with foreign ships since June, leading to COVID infections in the region – Xiamen alone reported 16 imported cases and 10 locally transmitted cases on Wednesday.

It follows on from the theory that the COVID outbreak in Sanya began with illegal fishermen trading out at sea with their Vietnamese counterparts – and being infected by them – before returning to the fishing port at Yazhou, Sanya's westernmost district, from where the virus spread across the city.

READ MORE: Sanya COVID Lockdown – Here's What We Know So Far

The Sanya outbreak was the first time the highly transmissible BA.5.1.3 Omicron subvariant had been detected in China, a subvariant previously detected in Vietnam.

"We've taken lessons from Hainan, which is witnessing a severe outbreak," an employee at the Xiamen Municipal Oceanic Development Bureau told the South China Morning Post. "It's said that it may be triggered by marine product transactions between local fishermen and their overseas counterparts."

Whether the latest fishy goings on can turn the tide in the fight against COVID remains to be seen...

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

Something fishy going on...

3 New Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

3 New Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New COVID Cases, Shanghai mRNA Vaccine Approved for Trial

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Hainan Officials Gambling & Fighting During COVID Outbreak

Six officials have been punished for dereliction of duty during the island's COVID-19 battle.

Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

Beijing recorded three new local cases, as well as one asymptomatic case on August 15.

3 New COVID Cases, Schools Back September 1

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Shanghai Jews Fleeing Nazi Persecution

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

Artist Small Paul on Recreating Classic Works Under Lockdown

The Hoarder Next Door: Chinese Preppers Stay One Step Ahead

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

3 New Shanghai Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

3 New Shanghai Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

This Day in History: Shanghai Jews Fleeing Nazi Persecution

This Day in History: Shanghai Jews Fleeing Nazi Persecution

Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

3 New Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

3 New Cases, Fish Tested for COVID in Fujian

The Hoarder Next Door: Chinese Preppers Stay One Step Ahead

The Hoarder Next Door: Chinese Preppers Stay One Step Ahead

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives