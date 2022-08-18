Shanghai School News Roundup: August 2022

Wellington College International Shanghai Celebrates Spectacular IB Scores

Wellington Shanghai’s 2022 graduates achieved outstanding scores on their IB exams, averaging 39.1 points – well above the global average of 31.9. Half of all pupils who sat the exam achieved scores of 40+, and one earned a perfect score of 45. This year’s graduates will be going on to universities like Cambridge, Dartmouth, UAL and Notre Dame.

SSIS Singapore National Day Celebration

On the 9th of August, the Shanghai Singapore International School community and student performers celebrated the 57th Singapore’s National Day at a dinner event organized by SingCham and Singapore Global Network, with the young performers wowing the audience with their musical talents.

‘Stronger Together, Majulah!’ was the theme for this year’s National Day; it well reflects the SSIS community spirit – to strive towards a better future as a united and strong community!

New Early Years Playground at BISS Puxi

At BISS Puxi, they are creating a whole new outdoor experience for their youngest learners, with a brand-new adventure playground in the Early Years outdoor space. The children will have the opportunity to explore, imagine and understand the world around them through a range of new textures, colors, equipment and activities.

For the school’s youngest children, this method of learning helps to create delight in new skills, knowledge and understanding, and creates a commitment to be lifelong learners. They are looking forward to seeing how the Early Years children react when they see this new, exciting space!

Britannica Achieve Outstanding A Level Results

Britannica International School Shanghai is proud to announce that its Year 12 and 13 students have achieved outstanding examination results, with 100% of Year 13 A Level entries passing all subjects and gaining entry to the university of their choice.

Furthermore, 97% of Year 13 students achieved grades A* to C, with 67% of all grades A*or A, significantly above the UK national average. There were 100% A* or A grades in Physics, Chemistry and Mandarin.



Year 12 students also did exceptionally well, with the number of A grades increasing for the fifth consecutive year – 61% of this year’s cohort achieved A grades.

All of which is a measure of the academic success and high standards achieved at Britannica.



