Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

Summer holidays are coming to an end for Beijing’s primary and middle school students.

As a new school year looms, here are a few noteworthy dates:

Compulsory Schooling

Term 1

September 1, 2022-January 6, 2023 (winter holiday January 7, 2023-February 12, 2023)

Term 2

February 13, 2023-July 7, 2023 (summer holiday July 8-August 31)

Non-compulsory Schooling

Term 1

September 1, 2022-January 13, 2023 (winter holiday January 14, 2023-February 12, 2023)

Term 2

February 13, 2023-July 14, 2023 (summer holiday July 15-August 31)

At the 386th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, students were reminded to pay attention to epidemic control when returning to school, though no specific rules were stated.

[Cover image via Pixabay]