  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

By That's Guangzhou, August 18, 2022

0 0

Well, well, well, foodies! Another month and yet another post to make your mouth water.

All Over Panyu

We’re pleased to report from the throngs of Panyu that this district is picking up steam. Most likely because rent in the city is getting more and more expensive, but recently Panyu is growing in leaps and bounds, making it the next hip place to be. The likes of Get Holiday, Perma Bakery, Fe VietCafe, TMX, Commune, M Stand, Tim Hortons, Domino’s Pizza and even a Corner’s Deli have recently popped up. We’ve also heard from credible sources that a couple of new additions are brewing in the heart of Four Seas Walk. Head over to Panyu; you won’t be disappointed by the plethora of places to eat, drink and be merry.

See a listing for Four Seas Walk

Kumo Kumo

202208/kumo.jpeg

Image via Dazhong Dianping

Cheesecake chain brand Kumo Kumo has descended upon us this year, opening its first Guangzhou location with lots of fanfare and well, freshly-made cheesecakes baked in an open kitchen. If you’re a fan of all things Hokkaido, check out this spot but be prepared to wait, for these treats sell out like… well, hot cakes.

See a listing for Kumo Kumo

Hideaway Temple

44721660805643_.pic.jpg

The brainchild of F&B consultant Michael Barazi is Hideway Temple, a pizza haven in DongshanKou. Featuring quality ingredients, the pizzeria’s WeChat post talks about Barazi’s commitment to this much-loved staple, and claims that the dough is ‘light as a feather and super easy to digest.’  Stay tuned, for we will be making our way to savor this deliciousness. 

See a listing for Hideaway Temple

Kwok's Cantina

13311660576078_.pic.jpg

If you happen to live in Zhujiang New Town, chances are you’ve stumbled upon Kwok’s at the intersection of Huachang Dadao and Machang Lu. Business must be booming, so the man himself has expanded, with a new soon-to-open spot right by Notting Bar on Liede Dadao, diagonally across the road from Xingsheng Lu.  It’s giving us all something to taco about, that’s for sure!

See a listing for The Kwok's Cantina



more news

Guangzhou News Round-Up: Evergrande’s RMB5 Billion Refund

Guangzhou News Round-Up: Evergrande’s RMB5 Billion Refund

A round-up of what's happened in Guangzhou this week.

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Super Transportation Hub Project

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Super Transportation Hub Project

A roundup of what's happened in Shenzhen this week.

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Shenzhen News Round-Up: Zero COVID Cases and a Typhoon

Your weekly round-up of the hottest news in Shenzhen.

That's Foodie News: Manner Coffee is Coming to Guangzhou!

An update on the latest news in Guangzhou's food and beverage industry.

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Boom Boom Bagels' David Seminsky on F&B's Troubled Times

Owner of Sumerian Coffee Roasters and Boom Boom Bagels talks about the lockdown and its effects.

Armada Group's Nico Yang & Marco Chavez on F&B's Troubled Times

The people behind Bonica, LOGGIA by Bonica, Tacos El Paisa, La Barra & La Mezcaleria talk lockdown and its effects.

COVID News: 3 Cases, 2 High-Risk Areas, Trains to Beijing Running

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

The Story Behind the 'Terra Natura' Angels Sculpture in Lujiazui

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Artist Small Paul on Recreating Classic Works Under Lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

China’s Chemical Rockets Induce Rainfall as Drought Hits Hard

China’s Chemical Rockets Induce Rainfall as Drought Hits Hard

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives