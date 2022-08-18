That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

Well, well, well, foodies! Another month and yet another post to make your mouth water.

All Over Panyu

We’re pleased to report from the throngs of Panyu that this district is picking up steam. Most likely because rent in the city is getting more and more expensive, but recently Panyu is growing in leaps and bounds, making it the next hip place to be. The likes of Get Holiday, Perma Bakery, Fe VietCafe, TMX, Commune, M Stand, Tim Hortons, Domino’s Pizza and even a Corner’s Deli have recently popped up. We’ve also heard from credible sources that a couple of new additions are brewing in the heart of Four Seas Walk. Head over to Panyu; you won’t be disappointed by the plethora of places to eat, drink and be merry.

Kumo Kumo

Image via Dazhong Dianping



Cheesecake chain brand Kumo Kumo has descended upon us this year, opening its first Guangzhou location with lots of fanfare and well, freshly-made cheesecakes baked in an open kitchen. If you’re a fan of all things Hokkaido, check out this spot but be prepared to wait, for these treats sell out like… well, hot cakes.

Hideaway Temple

The brainchild of F&B consultant Michael Barazi is Hideway Temple, a pizza haven in DongshanKou. Featuring quality ingredients, the pizzeria’s WeChat post talks about Barazi’s commitment to this much-loved staple, and claims that the dough is ‘light as a feather and super easy to digest.’ Stay tuned, for we will be making our way to savor this deliciousness.

Kwok's Cantina

If you happen to live in Zhujiang New Town, chances are you’ve stumbled upon Kwok’s at the intersection of Huachang Dadao and Machang Lu. Business must be booming, so the man himself has expanded, with a new soon-to-open spot right by Notting Bar on Liede Dadao, diagonally across the road from Xingsheng Lu. It’s giving us all something to taco about, that’s for sure!



