4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, August 18.

Of the 4 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

The 2 new asymptomatic cases that tested positive during regular screening were in the following area:



1 in Hongkou District

1 in Huangpu District

Huangpu case imported from Tibet...

The Huangpu District case had recently returned from Tibet. The 33-year-old female had taken Air China Flight CA4442 from Lhasa to Chengdu and transferred to Air China Flight CA8550 to Pudong on Sunday.

She had been to two restaurants and a milk shop in Huangpu.



Hongkou case also imported...

The Hongkou District case, a truck driver, had returned from driving outside Shanghai on Sunday.

The 27-year-old male had also been to multiple places in Hongkou, Huangpu, Xuhui, Jing'an, Yangpu and Minhang districts – which sounds a bit of a concern.

Avoid travel to risk areas...

Authorities have asked Shanghai residents to avoid traveling to domestic medium- or high-risk areas, or places under lockdown.

The city also recently updated its quarantine policy for domestic travelers.



A seven-day central quarantine is mandatory for people arriving from high-risk areas, while a week of home quarantine faces those arriving from medium-risk areas.



People from low-risk areas are asked to conduct two tests within three days of arrival.

Returnees from Sanya undergo a three-day home quarantine, followed by four days of health monitoring, are transported to their homes under closed-loop management, and receive daily tests and must not go out or entertain visitors during the home quarantine.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life'.

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow.

