  1. home
  2. Articles

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, August 18, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, August 18.

Of the 4 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 2 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

The 2 new asymptomatic cases that tested positive during regular screening were in the following area:

  • 1 in Hongkou District

  • 1 in Huangpu District

Huangpu case imported from Tibet...

The Huangpu District case had recently returned from Tibet. The 33-year-old female had taken Air China Flight CA4442 from Lhasa to Chengdu and transferred to Air China Flight CA8550 to Pudong on Sunday.

She had been to two restaurants and a milk shop in Huangpu.

Hongkou case also imported...

The Hongkou District case, a truck driver, had returned from driving outside Shanghai on Sunday.

The 27-year-old male had also been to multiple places in Hongkou, Huangpu, Xuhui, Jing'an, Yangpu and Minhang districts – which sounds a bit of a concern.

Avoid travel to risk areas...

Authorities have asked Shanghai residents to avoid traveling to domestic medium- or high-risk areas, or places under lockdown.

The city also recently updated its quarantine policy for domestic travelers.

A seven-day central quarantine is mandatory for people arriving from high-risk areas, while a week of home quarantine faces those arriving from medium-risk areas.

People from low-risk areas are asked to conduct two tests within three days of arrival.

Returnees from Sanya undergo a three-day home quarantine, followed by four days of health monitoring, are transported to their homes under closed-loop management, and receive daily tests and must not go out or entertain visitors during the home quarantine.

In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

READ MORE: Foreigners in Shanghai Can Now Get Their COVID-19 Booster Shot

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

READ MORE: Here's How to Find Your Closest PCR Test Site

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

READ MORE: Health Codes Will Now Turn Yellow If No Test Within 7 Days

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

4 New COVID Cases, Shanghai mRNA Vaccine Approved for Trial

4 New COVID Cases, Shanghai mRNA Vaccine Approved for Trial

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Hainan Officials Gambling & Fighting During COVID Outbreak

Hainan Officials Gambling & Fighting During COVID Outbreak

Six officials have been punished for dereliction of duty during the island's COVID-19 battle.

Beijing COVID Update: Community Transmission Back in the Capital

Beijing recorded three new local cases, as well as one asymptomatic case on August 15.

3 New COVID Cases, Schools Back September 1

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

6 New COVID Cases, Virus Imported From Tibet

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New COVID Cases, 4 Punished for Spreading Virus

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

7 New COVID Cases, 4 Risk Areas Added

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

The Story Behind the 'Terra Natura' Angels Sculpture in Lujiazui

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Artist Small Paul on Recreating Classic Works Under Lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

China’s Chemical Rockets Induce Rainfall as Drought Hits Hard

China’s Chemical Rockets Induce Rainfall as Drought Hits Hard

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives