  1. home
  2. Articles

China’s Chemical Rockets Induce Rainfall as Drought Hits Hard

By Lars James Hamer, August 18, 2022

0 0

Several provinces in China have turned to cloud seeding operations in an attempt to tackle the lack of rain which has led to severe droughting across the country, reports the BBC

Hubei and other provinces along the Yangtze River are firing chemical-carrying rockets into the sky in an attempt to create clouds and thus, rain. 

China is currently well into the second month of its longest-ever heatwave on record, according to the National Climate Centre. 

READ MORE: Shanghai's Extreme Heatwave Officially the Hottest on Record

Temperatures have reached over 40 degrees Celsius on numerous occasions in many areas. 

The lack of rain and high temperatures have led to the Yangtze River, the longest river in China, falling to record low levels. 

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Water Resources said that the drought is "adversely affecting drinking water security of rural people and livestock, and the growth of crops," as quoted in Shine

Water reservoirs in the country are also down by half in some areas. 

In Chongqing, water storage levels are said to be down to 30% lower than is deemed safe, as reported by Sixth Tone

To boost supplies, water discharge levels from the Three Gorges Dam will be increased by 500 million cubic meters over the next ten days, starting from Tuesday, August 17. 

The constant heat has also led to an increase in demand for air conditioning, putting extra pressure on power companies. 

In Sichuan province, local governments have requested that air conditioners be limited to a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius and that workers use stairs rather than lifts. 

In Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, certain industries have been asked to temporarily cease production in order to ration electricity. 

READ MORE: Why is Southwest China’s Chengdu Rationing Electricity?

[Cover image screengrab via Weibo@湖北日报]

Drought

more news

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

The new school year is upon us.

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

An update on the latest news in Guangzhou's food and beverage industry.

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

Learn more about the online supermarket you need in your life.

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

4 New COVID Cases, Shanghai mRNA Vaccine Approved for Trial

The numbers come as Shanghai emerges from China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

50 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

The city is your lobster!

Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

The new comes following a new positive case of COVID-19 in Shunyi district.

Why is Southwest China’s Chengdu Rationing Electricity?

Industrial users of power have been ordered to temporarily shutdown.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

The Story Behind the 'Terra Natura' Angels Sculpture in Lujiazui

Spread the Love with These Allelique Aromatherapy Gift Box Sets

Artist Small Paul on Recreating Classic Works Under Lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

Beijing’s School Year – Dates You Need to Know

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

That's Foodie News: Exciting Times in Panyu and New Kwok Cantina!

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

Epermarket – The Home of Quality You Can Afford

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

4 New COVID Cases, 2 Outside of Quarantine

China’s Chemical Rockets Induce Rainfall as Drought Hits Hard

China’s Chemical Rockets Induce Rainfall as Drought Hits Hard

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives