Beijing COVID-19: New COVID Risk Areas in Shunyi

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 17, 2022

New mid- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 have been declared in Shunyi district, Beijing.

The Shunyi branch of the CDC made the declaration, as of 11am today (August 17), reports Beijing Daily

Building no. 36 located at No. 7 Luneng Courtyard in Shuangfeng neighborhood is now a high-risk area. Meanwhile, all other buildings at No. 7 Luneng Courtyard – including buildings 1-23, buildings 26-34, No. 7 Luneng Courtyard nucleic acid testing site located within No. 7 Luneng Courtyard Neighborhood Watch and No. 7 Luneng Courtyard Golden Key Villas Service Center – are now mid-risk. 

Those in high-risk areas should adhere to the ‘7+3’ policy of seven days home quarantine followed by three days of health monitoring at home. 

Meanwhile, those in mid-risk areas should adhere to the policy of 7-day health monitoring at home. 

The new risk areas come as Shunyi reports a new confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual had recently returned to Beijing from Qinghai and Shaanxi provinces. 

Yesterday (August 17), Beijing saw one new case of community transmission. 

