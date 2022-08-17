  1. home
Why is Southwest China’s Chengdu Rationing Electricity?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 17, 2022

Southwest China’s Chengdu – capital of Sichuan province – has implemented temporary measures to ration electricity. Certain industries have been asked to temporarily cease production, while office buildings are faced with tighter restrictions on electricity use.

The announcement was made by the Sichuan Provincial Economic and Information Department. 

Why? 

In case you weren’t aware, it’s a tad bit hot right now. 

The extreme heat limits hydro-electric power generation for Sichuan province, according to Yuan Jiahai – professor at North China Electric Power University in Beijing. 

From August 15 until August 20, industrial power users – such as factories – must cease all electricity use, except usage for security purposes. Office buildings in Chengdu have had central air conditioning systems switched off

With temperatures forecasted to hit 40 degrees Celsius in Chengdu, such power rationing is intended to ensure that those vulnerable to extreme heat – like young children and the elderly – can still use air conditioning at home, as well as use electricity for other essential purposes. 

Electronics manufacturer Foxconn – the world’s biggest supplier to Apple – has a factory in Chengdu which assembles Apple watches, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. Foxconn said that the temporary shutdown will likely have “little impact” on related supply chains, as reported by Yicai Global

Sichuan province is used to high temperatures during the summer months. However, this has been a year in which records have been smashed all across China. 

July, 2022 was the hottest July in the Middle Kingdom since 1961. 

READ MORE: China Heatwave Breaks Records... and It's Getting Hotter Still 

[Cover image via Weibo/@环球时报]

