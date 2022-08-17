50 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

That's Shanghai has begun posting an events list every day of the week, with this bumper one compiled once weekly. Want to make sure all your events are listed? Click the link below to find out how.

Wednesday



Loaded Wednesday @ Tacolicious

Loaded Wednesdays at Tacolicious sees their signature Loaded Fries – crisp golden fries loaded with nacho cheese sauce, mayonnaise and a generous portion of the topping of your choice – with any two beers for just RMB88 and any two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Wed, 11am-Close, Taco Deal 5-9pm. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Beef Wellington Wednesday @ Bull & Claw



It's Beef Wellington Wednesday every hump day with the delicious dish just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Buy 1 Get 1 Smash Burgers @ The Camel

Burger Night at The Camel x Smokehouse sees buy-one-get-one on their famous Smash Burgers.

Every Wed, 5-10pm. The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo

Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs. This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Buy-One-Get-One @ ROZO

It's buy-one-get-one on cocktails and spirits at ROZO from 8pm-Midnight every Wednesday night.

Every Wed, 8pm-Midnight. ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.

Thursday

Mojito Night @ El Santo



Unleash your Havana spirit at Mojito Night at El Santo, with free Mojitos from 6-7pm and then buy-one-get-one on into the night.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

F45 Ignite Challenge Information Night @ El Santo



The F45 Ignite Challenge is a science-driven, wellness transformation program designed to create lifechanging results. Through a guided six-week program combining F45’s team training and goal-targeted nutrition, challengers can achieve their fitness goals while learning the fundamentals of a healthy lifestyle.

The mission is to provide members with as much support as possible over the next six weeks, including customized daily meal planning with automated grocery lists, recipes, fitness tracking, progress monitoring, goal-setting, and lifestyle habit-building.

Head on down to El Santo (where you can also enjoy free Mojitos, see above) to find out more.

Thu Aug 18, 6.45-8pm; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Ladies Evenings @ ROZO

Rose, white, red and – of course – sparkling wine if free flow for the ladies only for just RMB98 every Thursday from 9-11pm at ROZO, with DJ Zak providing the tunes.

Every Thu, 9-11pm; RMB98. ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.

My Boyfriend is Out of Town Ladies Night @ The Fellas



No boyfriends on sight every Thursday on The Fellas Terrace. Wear your high heels, grab your girls, have a dinner, enjoy the DJ and indulge in an open bar for all ladies from 9.30pm.

Every Thu, 9.30pm; Free. The Fellas, 7/F, 7 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu 地址 延安东路7号7楼, 近中山东一路

Free Pickles @ The Camel x Smokehouse

Thursdays at The Camel x Smokehouse sees RMB25 Carlsberg and house wine from 5-10pm, with free fried pickles at 9pm.

Every Thu, 5-10pm; Free. The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Thursday to Sunday

BrownBox Midsummer Hi Beer Festival @ Dishui Lake

The BrownBox Midsummer Hi Festival will feature daytime glamping and the BrownBox Village full of local craft food and beer. Lounge under tents and enjoy the best beer and food Shanghai has to offer.



This event also features four days full of musical performances. Come and vibe to Blue Grass, Double Bass, Groove Papa and more!



An excellent kid friendly event for families, there will be carnival games, a magic show and a foam party in the kiddie pool. Outdoor movies will play after the sun goes down. Cuddle up with some snacks under the stars and relax.



And best of all, tickets are FREE. Pre-register by scanning the QR above for a coupon or gift pack worth up to RMB100RMB of food and drink.

Aug 18-21; Free. Dishui Lake. Scan the QR above for detailed address.

Friday



Live DJ @ El Santo



Get your weekend started at El Santo, where ever Friday a live DJ gets the party going, and Coronas and Margaritas are buy-one-get-one from 5-8pm.



Every Fri, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Something Summer Aperitivo

We love classy things at affordable prices. It's two hours of free flow cocktails and canapes at Something's Summer Aperitvo every Friday from 6pm for just RMB198. That's what we're talking about!

Every Fri, 6-8pm; RMB198. Something, 2/F, 98 Wukang Lu, by Wuyuan Lu 地址 武康路98号2楼，近五原路, 6404 2228 / 187 0191 3685.

It's Carnival Time @ Pistolera

It's Carnival Time at Pistolera Shanghai Center this Friday, with live Mexican music and free shots of Altos to get your weekend started right.

Fri Aug 19, 7-9pm. Pistolera, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城1楼, 近西康路.

Root Down & J.Boroski @ J.Boroski

Root Down and J.Boroski combine for a night of craft cocktails and good times!

Fri Aug 19, 8pm-Late; Free entry. J.Boroski, 2/F, 179 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路179号2楼，近长乐路.

Re-Soundtrack: Film/Vinyl Dance Party @ Yuyintang

Sit tight and listen keenly! Join a cast of Shanghai vinyl DJs as they spin tunes for the dance-floor inspired by two classic movies playing overhead.



The double feature for this first Re-Sound Track starts with The Harder They Come, the legendary reggae movie starring Jimmy Cliff as an aspiring singer. Next is Night of the Living Dead, the 1968 original (and public domain!) horror flick that spawned a graveyard full of sequels and imitation zombies.



Both of those movies will play silently with subtitles as the vinyl DJs spin music. The DJs include: DJ BO, Dubshottas, Florida Man, Kyle B., Manuel Misterioso and Skinny Brown.



Fri August 19, 9pm-1am; Free. Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

La Barra Original

Dance and classic house beats by Kevin and Chewie from 10pm every Friday at La Barra, with buy-one-get-one on Billecart-Salmon Champagne before 11pm.

Every Fri & Sat, 10pm-Late; Free. La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Saturday

One Year Anniversary Night @ ROZO

Celebrate ROZO's first birthday with a free welcome drink, while wine and mixers are just RMB50 all night. There will also be live music and DJ Kiv providing the funky disco vibes.

Sat Aug 20, 5.30pm-Late. ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.

Pixie Showtime Live Music @ Tacolicious

Saturday night sees live Mexican music at Tacolicious with Pixie Showtime on from 7pm.

Sat Aug 20, 7pm. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre



Every Saturday and Sunday MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend! Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Every Sat & Sun, Sat 10am, Sun 11am; RMB35. Online.

Weekend Market @ BFC

The BFC Weekend Market is back every Saturday and Sunday, bringing street culture, the pet community, art and culture, organic flower booths, bars, performances and a terrace party together. With more than 110 vendors at the market, this is a whole new social lifestyle for the city.

Every Sat & Sun, 10am-10pm; Free. BFC (Bund Finance Center), 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

El Santo Brunch



El Santo kicks off brunch every weekend from 11am-3pm with classics and signature dishes including smashed avocado & feta, short ribs & eggs benedict burrito, huevos rancheros and more. Regular free flow is RMB178 (house lager, wine and prosecco), and premium free flow RMB228 (regular free flow options plus margaritas, Aperol spritz, bloody mary, michelada, draft pale ale, IPA and Corona). There also a menu for the kids for RMB55 which includes meal and a soft drink or juice of their choosing.

Every Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm. El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Tomatito Brunch

Brunch on the Tomatito terrace is one of Shanghai's great pleasures. Pick four sexy dishes and dessert for just RMB168, and add two hours free flow of cava, red or white wine for just RMB148 more. Sexy!

Every Sat & Sun, 11am-3pm. Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Cotton's Brunch

Enjoy brunch in the Cotton's gardens and cool off with three hours beer free-flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Every Sat & Sun, 11am-4pm. Cotton's (Xinhua Lu) 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路; Cotton's (Anting Lu) 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Italo Weekend Brunch

Italo Weekend Brunch is back, with an assorted antipasti – made up of the chef's signature starters – and a main going for RMB198. Add another RMB198 for two hours of free flow, with wine, spritz, gin & tonic, negroni and bloody mary all on offer.

Every Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm. Italo Trattoria, 2/F, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号悟锦世纪大厦2楼, 近长乐路.

Brunch @ Tacolicious

Brunch Tacos, Quesadillas and Burritos go from RMB40, while free flow Beer, Mexican Mule and Frozen Margarita will set you back just RMB150 from 12-3pm every weekend at Tacolicious.

Every Sat & Sun, 12-3pm. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Free Flow Mezcal, Margaritas & Corona @ Tacos El Paisa



Free flow mezcal, Margaritas and Corona from 1-3pm at Tacos El Paisa Saturdays and Sundays for just RMB158. It's as simple as that!

Every Sat & Sun, 1-3pm; RMB158. Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

As well as brunch specials, Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late. D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Monday

All Day Happy Hour & Taco Deal @ Tacolicious

Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close, Taco Deal 5-9pm. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

50% Off Meatless Monday @ Carrot & Cleaver

Everything is half price for Meatless Monday at sustainability-focused, plant-based, vegan-friendly, conscious consumption eatery Carrot & Cleaver.

Every Mon. Carrot & Cleaver, 1/F, Shanghai Center, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城1楼, 近西康路.

Lobster & Prawn Roll @ Bull & Claw



Lobster & Prawn Rolls are just RMB98 every Monday at The Bull & Claw. Scan the QR to book now.

Every Mon, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

¥158 Free Flow Monday @ El Santo

Quite the deal at El Santo on Mondays: Four hours of free flow Nachos, Corona and Frozen Margaritas from 5-9pm for just RMB158.

Every Mon, 5-9pm; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Game of Thrones Quiz & House of the Dragon Premiere @ El Santo

What's better than that RMB158 free flow deal at El Santo above? That RMB158 free flow deal PLUS a Game of Thrones Quiz (dress up to win extra prizes) PLUS the Premier of House of the Dragon. It's all happening on Monday night with free flow from 5pm, Quiz from 7pm and House of the Dragon from 8.30pm.

Mon Aug 22, from 5pm; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine. Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while Logan comes up with a cocktail to match, and the combo is yours to enjoy for just RMB95.

Every Tue, 6pm-Close. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Steak Fries @ Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is slinging steak fries for just RMB138 every Tuesday. Scan the QR to get yer meat fix.

Every Tue, from 5pm. The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo

Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20. Details on the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Tue, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

We Love Friends Quiz @ The Camel

Calling all fans of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe! This week's themed quiz at The Camel is a We Love Friends Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB20 until 10pm!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though – there is already talk of adding another one on the Thursday – so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Aug 23, 7pm; Free. The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Daily Events

4th year Rollerversary @ RIINK

To celebrate RIINK's belated 4th Rollerversary, they are offering free skates to anyone who missed out on a birthday party due to lockdown. So if you were born in April, May or June, head on over with your ID to get things rolling.

Until Aug 31. RIINK, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu, Shankang Li 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

¥35 Frozen Margaritas @ Tacolicious



Head on over to Tacolicious for RMB35 Frozen Margaritas all day, all night, all month!

Daily, Until Aug 31. Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Feeling the heat this summer? Enjoy the good things in life daily at more that reasonable prices from 3-7pm at D.O.C., where The Spritz Social Happy Hour sees Frozen and Classic Spritz, Campari Spritz and Arancini Balls start from just RMB25 from 3-4pm and increasing by 5 RMB every hour until 7pm. That's a whole lotta Spritz. Oh, and there's also house wines and Peroni bottles on Happy Hour too!

Daily, 3-7pm. D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Shanghai Taco Tour



See those restaurants on the flyer above? From now until September 5, they are all offering a taco combo special. In each venue you can claim a taco bingo card that contains 10 slots to fill for each restaurant. When you order the combo, the venue will give you a sticker to put on your bingo card.

The first 40 people that claim all 10 stickers and send a picture of the competed bingo card to the Vitae Spirits WeChat account (QR on the poster above) will win prizes galore! Rather order in? No problem – waimai orders of the combo specials will also receive a sticker.

Daily, Until Sep 5; prices vary. See participating venues on the flyer above.

Sunset Crush @ La Barra

Drink, bites and chilled out tropical vibes everyday from 3-8pm at La Barra.

Daily, 3-8pm; Free. La Barra, 110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Senator Saloon Pop Up @ Sichuan Citizen

Until Senator Saloon is allowed to reopen on Wuyuan Lu (that prohibition theme is a little to literal for liking right now) the team will be taking over the bar at sister restaurant Sichuan Citizen every day from 5pm.

Daily, 5pm-Midnight; Free. Sichuan Citizen, 2/F, 378 Wukang Lu, by Taian Lu 武康路378号2楼，近泰安路.



Free Flow Champagne @ ENTROPY



Remember what we said about loving classy things at affordable prices? It's three hours of free flow Champagne with snacks at ENTROPY Champagne Cafe for just RMB298 on weekdays and RMB338 on weekends. Unbeatable.

Daily, 5-10pm; Mon-Fri RMB298, Sat & Sun RMB338. ENTROPY Champagne Cafe, Shop 213F/G/H, 2nd Floor, Grand Gateway 66, 1 Hongqiao Lu 港汇恒隆广场2楼南北连廊.

Happy Hour @ ROZO

It's buy-one-get-one on wine by the glass every day (bar Monday) at ROZO.

Daily, 6-8pm. ROZO, 2/F, 968 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路968号2楼，近胶州路.



The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai x The Union Trading Company – Bar Collab



Find your way to the Hidden Bar nestled in The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai as they have teamed up with The Union Trading Company, listed 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars. This joint-effort project offers eight newly invented cocktails.

The crew from The Union Trading Company will temporarily move into the Ritz-Carlton Hidden Bar, bringing in their own bartending accessories, glassware, finest ingredients and décor. Tipplers will feel like they are sitting in a more refined version of the original The Union Trading Company.

Daily, 6pm-midnight; from RMB108. The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 地址 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Free Drink with Steak & Happy Hour @ el Bodegon

From Sundays to Thursdays, for any steak ordered at el Bodegon get a free glass of wine, sangria or draught beer. They also have the above happy hour on offer. Please note that, as well as week nights, it is also available Saturday and Sunday from 12-4pm – which has all the makings of a very enjoyable and affordable boozy brunch.

Daily. el Bodegon (Changshu Lu), 4/F, 83 Changshu Lu, by Julu Lu 常熟路83号4楼, 近巨鹿路; el Bodegon (Panyu Lu), 2/F, 326 Panyu Lu, by Fahuazhen Lu 番禺路326号2楼, 近法华镇路.

Feng Tang Exhibition

From now to September 10, renowned artist, novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang collaborates with Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai to host his private calligraphy exhibition ‘HAVE THE WILD TEA.’ The exhibition comprises about 30 calligraphy pieces and a calligraphy fan dedicated to the hotel, to be on display throughout the hotel’s lobby bar, creating a unique experience for audiences.

To celebrate this calligraphy exhibition, David Fan, Head Bartender at Mandarin Oriental has crafted two special tea-infused cocktails, named after Feng Tang’s calligraphy works ‘Wild Form’ and ‘Tea Form.’ Guests will be amazed and delighted as they sip on the creative drinks while appreciating the artist’s calligraphy works.

Price: RMB128*

Valid period: Until Sep 10, 10am to 6pm daily

*Inclusive of one entrance ticket and one tea-inspired cocktail (can also choose non-alcoholic drink)

To purchase click here or scan the QR:

Until Sep 10, 10am-6pm; RMB128. Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城路.

