4 New COVID Cases, Shanghai mRNA Vaccine Approved for Trial

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, August 17.

Of the 4 new local asymptomatic cases reported, 4 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Shanghai's 1st mRNA vaccine approved for trial...

The Center for Drug Evaluation has approved a Shanghai-developed COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for clinical trial, a first for the city.



mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technology is used to deliver genetic material to the body, spurring human cells create a protein from the virus, training the immune system to attack if it encounters SARS-CoV-2, making it more effective than inactivated vaccines.

The Shanghai vaccine, produced by Stemirna Therapeutics, involves a unique mutation of the Omicron and Delta variants, which can offer effective protection against the current dominant variants.

The company previously completed phase-I and phase-II clinical trials of the vaccine in Laos, with none of the participants in the phase-I trial infected with COVID-19, and no serious adverse reactions reported.



Stemirna has built modern vaccine plants in both Pudong and Fengxian districts which, should it be approved for market, will be able to produce some 400 million doses of the vaccine a year.



In other COVID news...

With sporadic community infections reappearing in the city, authorities are encouraging people to get their COVID-19 booster shot. If you haven't had yours yet, here's how to sign up:

A negative PCR test result obtained within the last 72 hours is currently a must in Shanghai should you wish to take part in 'normal life' – click the link below to find out where to get one:

Meanwhile, those Shanghai residents who do not do a PCR test within seven days of their last test will see their health code turn yellow:

